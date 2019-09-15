Cardinals-Ravens Stats

|Arizona
|3
|3
|3
|8—17
|Baltimore
|7
|10
|0
|6—23
|First Quarter
Bal_Andrews 27 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:06.
Ari_FG Gonzalez 22, 2:18.
Bal_FG Tucker 33, 14:07.
Ari_FG Gonzalez 21, 8:31.
Bal_H.Hurst 1 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:49.
Ari_FG Gonzalez 21, 9:00.
Bal_FG Tucker 28, 14:56.
Ari_D.Johnson 1 run (K.Johnson pass from K.Murray), 12:52.
Bal_FG Tucker 51, 8:56.
A_70,126.
___
|Ari
|Bal
|First downs
|15
|26
|Total Net Yards
|349
|440
|Rushes-yards
|11-20
|33-182
|Passing
|329
|258
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-45
|Kickoff Returns
|4-59
|2-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-40-0
|24-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-20
|2-14
|Punts
|5-53.4
|3-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-70
|10-62
|Time of Possession
|22:22
|37:38
___
RUSHING_Arizona, D.Johnson 7-14, K.Murray 3-4, Edmonds 1-2. Baltimore, Jackson 16-120, Ingram 13-47, Edwards 3-11, Hill 1-4.
PASSING_Arizona, K.Murray 25-40-0-349. Baltimore, Jackson 24-37-0-272.
RECEIVING_Arizona, Kirk 6-114, Byrd 6-45, Fitzgerald 5-104, Edmonds 2-15, Crabtree 2-13, K.Johnson 1-31, M.Williams 1-21, Clay 1-6, D.Johnson 1-0. Baltimore, Andrews 8-112, Ma.Brown 8-86, Ingram 2-30, Boyle 1-14, Boykin 1-11, Hill 1-10, Snead 1-5, Ricard 1-3, H.Hurst 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
