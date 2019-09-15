Listen Live Sports

Cardinals-Ravens Stats

September 15, 2019 4:26 pm
 
Arizona 3 3 3 8—17
Baltimore 7 10 0 6—23
First Quarter

Bal_Andrews 27 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:06.

Ari_FG Gonzalez 22, 2:18.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 33, 14:07.

Ari_FG Gonzalez 21, 8:31.

Bal_H.Hurst 1 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:49.

Third Quarter

Ari_FG Gonzalez 21, 9:00.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 28, 14:56.

Ari_D.Johnson 1 run (K.Johnson pass from K.Murray), 12:52.

Bal_FG Tucker 51, 8:56.

A_70,126.

Ari Bal
First downs 15 26
Total Net Yards 349 440
Rushes-yards 11-20 33-182
Passing 329 258
Punt Returns 1-0 3-45
Kickoff Returns 4-59 2-46
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-40-0 24-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-20 2-14
Punts 5-53.4 3-43.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 8-70 10-62
Time of Possession 22:22 37:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, D.Johnson 7-14, K.Murray 3-4, Edmonds 1-2. Baltimore, Jackson 16-120, Ingram 13-47, Edwards 3-11, Hill 1-4.

PASSING_Arizona, K.Murray 25-40-0-349. Baltimore, Jackson 24-37-0-272.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Kirk 6-114, Byrd 6-45, Fitzgerald 5-104, Edmonds 2-15, Crabtree 2-13, K.Johnson 1-31, M.Williams 1-21, Clay 1-6, D.Johnson 1-0. Baltimore, Andrews 8-112, Ma.Brown 8-86, Ingram 2-30, Boyle 1-14, Boykin 1-11, Hill 1-10, Snead 1-5, Ricard 1-3, H.Hurst 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

