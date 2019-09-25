Listen Live Sports

Cardinals’ Wacha leaves start with shoulder injury

September 25, 2019 5:05 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha left Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with right shoulder tightness.

Wacha had a 2-0 count on Diamondbacks right fielder Abraham Almonte in the bottom of the second inning when a trainer came out to check on him. After a short conversation on the mound, Wacha and the trainer walked into the Cardinals dugout.

Wacha was charged with two runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings. He made his 28th appearance and 23rd start of the season, striking out three and walking two on 43 pitches.

Wacha hasn’t won a game since July 19. His three strikeouts gave him 759 in his career, which is 19th-most in Cardinals history.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

