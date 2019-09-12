Listen Live Sports

Career Strikeout Leaders

September 12, 2019 10:31 pm
 
Through Sept. 12
(x-active; y-played prior to 1901)
Player No.
1. Nolan Ryan 5,714
2. Randy Johnson 4,875
3. Roger Clemens 4,672
4. Steve Carlton 4,136
5. Bert Blyleven 3,701
6. Tom Seaver 3,640
7. Don Sutton 3,574
8. Gaylord Perry 3,534
9. Walter Johnson 3,508
10. Greg Maddux 3,371
11. Phil Niekro 3,342
12. Ferguson Jenkins 3,192
13. Pedro Martinez 3,154
14. Bob Gibson 3,117
15. Curt Schilling 3,116
16. x-CC Sabathia 3,087
17. John Smoltz 3,084
18. x-Justin Verlander 2,981
19. Jim Bunning 2,855
20. Mickey Lolich 2,832
21. Mike Mussina 2,813
22. y-Cy Young 2,803
23. Frank Tanana 2,773
24. David Cone 2,668
25. x-Max Scherzer 2,665

