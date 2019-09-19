Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Carolina’s Rivera not ready to name starting QB vs Arizona

September 19, 2019 2:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera isn’t ready to name Kyle Allen his starting quarterback for Carolina’s game at Arizona.

Nor is he particularly eager to talk about Cam Newton’s foot injury.

Rivera said he would know more about the QB situation on Friday before walking out of his news conference after about two minutes. The coach grew tired of questions about Newton, who sat out his third straight day of practice Thursday.

The ninth-year coach answered four questions about Newton before telling reporters he was done talking about the QB and preferred to talk about the Cardinals instead. When pressed on Newton again, Rivera calmly replied “I’m not going to do this anymore. I told you I won’t know anymore until tomorrow. … Golly,” and then walked to exit.

Advertisement

Allen has taken the first-team reps at quarterback this week in practice for the Panthers (0-2).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year