Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Carter’s late TD run seals Idaho’s win over Cent. Washington

September 8, 2019 2:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Aundre Carter ran for a 27-yard touchdown with 1:35 left to help Idaho seal a 41-31 victory over Central Washington on Saturday night.

Tony Archie threw his only pass, a 39-yard touchdown to JoJo Hillel that pulled Central Washington to 34-31 with 7:13 remaining. Carter’s TD capped a six-play, 59-yard drive for the Vandals (1-1).

Carter had 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Roshaun Johnson added 111 yards on the ground that included a 13-yard touchdown run for Idaho. Mason Petrino was 23-of-30 passing for 209 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jeff Cotton, who finished with 16 catches for 145 yards.

Canon Racanelli was 13-of-31 passing for 146 yards with two touchdown passes for Central Washington. Hillel also had one throw, a 60-yard TD pass to Archie. Archie had a team-high eight receptions for 146 yards with two touchdown catches.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US