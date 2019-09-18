Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

CB Bryce Thompson will travel to Vols’ game at No. 9 Florida

September 18, 2019 7:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson will travel to the Volunteers’ game at No. 9 Florida after getting arrested last month on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.

Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday that Thompson will make the trip but noted that doesn’t necessarily mean the sophomore will play Saturday. Pruitt said, “We’re going to play these other guys, and one of these days Bryce will be back in shape and be ready to play, but it’s going to take a little time for that to happen.”

Thompson was suspended after his Aug. 24 arrest and returned to practice last week.

Pruitt said linebacker Jeremy Banks also will make the trip. Banks was arrested early Sunday morning after a traffic stop, as police said he had an active warrant for failure to appear in court from an earlier charge of driving with a suspended license.

Advertisement

Banks intercepted two passes last week in a 45-0 victory over Chattanooga.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year