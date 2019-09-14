Central Michigan runs over Akron 45-24 in MAC opener

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — David Moore threw for 316 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his Central Michigan debut to lead the Chippewas to a 45-24 victory over Akron on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Moore, a junior who spent the 2016-17 seasons at Memphis where he played in five games, was 20 of 31 for 316 yards. He tossed a 2-yard score to Tony Polijan and a 35-yarder to Kalil Pimpleton late in the second half to make it 27-3. Pimpleton finished with seven catches for 116 yards.

Kobe Lewis had 27 carries for 146 yards and three touchdowns, two in the fourth quarter for Central Michigan.

Kato Nelson threw for 243 yards for Akron, completing 25 of 41 attempts with three touchdowns and an interception. Nelson carried 16 times for 26 yards and was the leading rusher for the Zips, who managed just 40 total yards on the ground. Nate Stewart had five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

It was Central Michigan’s (2-1, 1-0) first conference opening win since beating Northern Illinois 29-19 in 2015.

Akron has lost three straight to start the season and will host Troy Saturday.

