Champions League Glance

(Home teams listed first) All Times EDT FIRST ROUND Top two in each group advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Club Brugge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Galatasaray 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Sept. 18

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Galatasaray (Turkey), 12:55 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m.

Galatasaray vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Club Brugge vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Galatasaray vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Galatasaray vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Club Brugge vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Bayern Munich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Olympiakos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Red Star Belgrade 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Sept. 18

Olympiakos (Greece) vs. Tottenham (England), 12:55 p.m.

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Red Star Belgrade vs. Olympiakos, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Olympiakos vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Bayern Munich vs. Olympiakos, 3 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Red Star Belgrade vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Olimpiakos, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Olimpiakos vs. Red Star Belgrade 3 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Atalanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Sept. 18

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Atalanta (Italy), 3 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Manchester City (England), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Atalanta vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:55 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 12:55 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Atalanta vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Atalanta vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Atletico Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Juventus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lokomotiv Moscow 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Sept. 18

Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Juventus vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:55 p.m.

Juventus vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Juventus, 12:55 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:55 p.m.

Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Napoli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Red Bull Salzburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Genk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tuesday, Sept. 17

Napoli (Italy) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.

Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) vs. Genk (Belgium), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Genk vs. Napoli, 12:55 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Genk vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

RB Salzburg vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Liverpool vs. Genk, 3 p.m.

Napoli vs. RB Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Genk vs. RB Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Napoli vs. Genk, 12:55 p.m.

RB Salzburg vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Borussia Dortmund 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Inter Milan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Slavia Prague 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tuesday, Sept. 17

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), 12:55 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Barcelona (Spain), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Slavia Prague vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12:55 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague, 12:55 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Slavia Prague vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Benfica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lyon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 RB Leipzig 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zenit St. Petersburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tuesday, Sept. 17

Lyon (France) vs. Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia), 12:55 p.m.

Benfica (Portugal) vs. RB Leipzig (Germany), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

RB Leipzig vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

RB Leipzig vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, 12:55 p.m.

Benfica vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Zenit St. Petersburg vs. RB Leipzig, 12:55 p.m.

Lyon vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Lyon, 12:55 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Benfica vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, 3 p.m.

Lyon vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Ajax 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lille 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valencia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tuesday, Sept. 17

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Lille (France), 3 p.m.

Chelsea (England) vs. Valencia (Spain), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Lille vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Valencia vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Ajax vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m.

Lille vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Chelsea vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

Valencia vs. Lille, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Valencia vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m.

Lille vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Ajax vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Lille, 3 p.m.

