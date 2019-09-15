Champions League Glance

|(Home teams listed first)
|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two in each group advance
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Club Brugge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Galatasaray
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paris Saint-Germain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Real Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wednesday, Sept. 18
Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Galatasaray (Turkey), 12:55 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m.
Galatasaray vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Galatasaray vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
Galatasaray vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bayern Munich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olympiakos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Red Star Belgrade
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wednesday, Sept. 18
Olympiakos (Greece) vs. Tottenham (England), 12:55 p.m.
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), 3 p.m.
Red Star Belgrade vs. Olympiakos, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
Olympiakos vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Olympiakos, 3 p.m.
Red Star Belgrade vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Red Star Belgrade vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Olimpiakos, 3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Olimpiakos vs. Red Star Belgrade 3 p.m.
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Atalanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dinamo Zagreb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wednesday, Sept. 18
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Atalanta (Italy), 3 p.m.
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Manchester City (England), 3 p.m.
Atalanta vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:55 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 12:55 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.
Atalanta vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.
Atalanta vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Atletico Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bayer Leverkusen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Juventus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wednesday, Sept. 18
Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia), 3 p.m.
Juventus vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m.
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.
Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:55 p.m.
Juventus vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Juventus, 12:55 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:55 p.m.
Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.
Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0Napoli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Red Bull Salzburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Genk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 17
Napoli (Italy) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.
Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) vs. Genk (Belgium), 3 p.m.
Genk vs. Napoli, 12:55 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m.
Genk vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
RB Salzburg vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Genk, 3 p.m.
Napoli vs. RB Salzburg, 3 p.m.
Genk vs. RB Salzburg, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
Napoli vs. Genk, 12:55 p.m.
RB Salzburg vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.
|GROUP F
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barcelona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Borussia Dortmund
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Inter Milan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Slavia Prague
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 17
Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), 12:55 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Barcelona (Spain), 3 p.m.
Slavia Prague vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12:55 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague, 12:55 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Slavia Prague vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
|GROUP G
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Benfica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RB Leipzig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zenit St. Petersburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 17
Lyon (France) vs. Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia), 12:55 p.m.
Benfica (Portugal) vs. RB Leipzig (Germany), 3 p.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.
Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, 12:55 p.m.
Benfica vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.
Zenit St. Petersburg vs. RB Leipzig, 12:55 p.m.
Lyon vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Lyon, 12:55 p.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, 3 p.m.
Lyon vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.
|GROUP H
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ajax
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lille
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valencia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 17
Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Lille (France), 3 p.m.
Chelsea (England) vs. Valencia (Spain), 3 p.m.
Lille vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Valencia vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.
Ajax vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m.
Lille vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.
Valencia vs. Lille, 3 p.m.
Valencia vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m.
Lille vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.
Ajax vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Lille, 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.