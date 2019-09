By The Associated Press

Through Sept. 1

Money 1. Scott McCarron $2,318,965 2. Jerry Kelly $1,561,882 3. Steve Stricker $1,534,327 4. Bernhard Langer $1,276,279 5. Scott Parel $1,271,681 6. Retief Goosen $1,225,235 7. David Toms $1,218,635 8. Kevin Sutherland $1,186,464 9. Kirk Triplett $1,155,592 10. Ken Tanigawa $1,045,748

