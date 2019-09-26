Chargers-Dolphins Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-2) at MIAMI (0-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chargers by 16 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Chargers 1-2, Miami 0-3

SERIES RECORD — Dolphins lead 18-15

LAST MEETING — Dolphins beat Chargers 19-17, Sept. 17, 2017

LAST WEEK — Chargers lost to Texans 27-20; Dolphins lost to Cowboys 31-6

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 17, Dolphins No. 32

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5T), RUSH (13), PASS (5).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (18), PASS (17).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (30).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers face Dolphins for sixth time in past seven years. … Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn is 0-1 vs. Miami. … Chargers have lost eight consecutive games in Miami, with last win being 1981 AFC divisional playoff game in overtime, 41-38. … Philip Rivers has five 300-yard passing games in eight starts vs. Miami, including past three. … For third consecutive season since move to Los Angeles, Chargers have losing record after three games. … Chargers’ Austin Ekeler leads running backs in yards receiving (208) and AFC running backs in yards from scrimmage (368). … Chargers RBs averaging 5.4 yards per carry, third best in NFL. … WR Keenan Allen leads league in receptions (25), yards (404) and touchdowns (4). … DE Melvin Ingram has 4½ sacks in three games vs. Miami. … According to Inside Edge, Chargers’ defense has pressured opposing QBs on 6.3% of dropbacks, fourth lowest in league. … Ty Long averaging 43.7 net yards punting, which is best mark in team history after three games. He also has handled some placekicking this season. … Dolphins are on pace to set NFL records both for fewest points scored and most points allowed in 16-game season. Dolphins have been outscored 133-16, worst point differential through three games since at least 1940. … Miami is 0-3 for first time since 2011. … Miami’s longest run is 9 yards. Fifteen NFL quarterbacks have longer run this season, including Rivers. … QB Josh Rosen, who will make first home start for Dolphins, ranks 34th in 32-team league in passer rating. Teammate Ryan Fitzpatrick ranks 35th. … Dolphins have converted 8 of 40 third-down chances, worst in NFL. … Undrafted rookie Preston Williams leads Miami in catches (11) and yards receiving (155). … Jakeem Grant has gained 6 yards on five punt returns, a 1.2 average. Last year he averaged 16.3. … Fantasy tip: Chargers DE Joey Bosa, who has 1½ sacks this season, could have big day with Rosen expected to throw plenty behind shaky line.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

