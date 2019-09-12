Chargers-Lions Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-0) at DETROIT (0-0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chargers by 2 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 1-0; Detroit 0-1

SERIES RECORD — Chargers lead 7-4

LAST MEETING — Chargers beat Lions 33-28, Sept. 13, 2015

LAST WEEK — Chargers beat Colts 30-24, OT; Lions tied Cardinals 27-27, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 9, Lions No. 28

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (10), PASS (12).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (31), PASS (6).

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (14), PASS (8).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (17), PASS (19).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers have won seven of eight in series. … Chargers RB Austin Ekeler had winning, 7-yard TD run against Indianapolis, finished with career-high 154 yards from scrimmage. Ekeler became first non-drafted player to have over 150 scrimmage yards, two receiving and rushing TD in same game in 43 years. … LA averaged 6 yards per carry in opener without holdout Melvin Gordon. … TE Hunter Henry went on IR Wednesday with knee injury after making four catches for 60 yards last week. … DE Joey Bosa had sack last week, giving him 29 ½ sacks in three-plus years. … LB Thomas Davis had team-high 14 tackles last week in Chargers debut. … Lions QB Matthew Stafford had 385 yards passing and three TDs last week for first 110-plus rating in 10 games. … RB Kerryon Johnson has averaged 109 yards from scrimmage in three games against AFC. … T.J. Hockenson had 131 yards receiving, breaking record for TE in NFL debut set 59 years ago by Monty Stickles. … Hockenson has chance to join Will Fuller, DeSean Jackson and Don Looney as NFL players with 100-plus yards receiving in first two career games. … WR Danny Amendola had 104 yards receiving and TD in Detroit debut, giving him 100-plus yards first time since 2017 opener. … LB Devon Kennard had career-high three sacks against Arizona. … Fantasy tip: Chargers WR Keenan Allen had team highs with eight receptions and 123 yards receiving and score last week. He had career-high 15 receptions four years ago against Detroit and 166 yards receiving, second-highest career total.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

