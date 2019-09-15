Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chargers-Lions Stats

September 15, 2019 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. Chargers 7 3 0 0—10
Detroit 6 0 0 7—13
First Quarter

LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Long kick), 7:57.

Det_K.Johnson 36 pass from Stafford (kick failed), 4:10.

Second Quarter

LAC_FG Long 39, :00.

Fourth Quarter

Det_Golladay 31 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 7:21.

Advertisement

A_60,158.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

___

LAC Det
First downs 21 19
Total Net Yards 424 339
Rushes-yards 25-137 28-94
Passing 287 245
Punt Returns 1-0 4-17
Kickoff Returns 2-47 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 2-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-36-1 22-30-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 0-0
Punts 4-50.5 4-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-70 8-71
Time of Possession 31:19 28:41

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Los Angeles, Ekeler 17-66, Jackson 7-59, Rivers 1-12. Detroit, K.Johnson 12-41, T.Johnson 5-30, Stafford 4-13, Anderson 5-8, McKissic 2-2.

PASSING_Los Angeles, Rivers 21-36-1-293. Detroit, Stafford 22-30-2-245.

RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Allen 8-98, Ekeler 6-67, Williams 3-83, Inman 1-28, Green 1-9, Jackson 1-5, Watt 1-3. Detroit, Golladay 8-117, M.Jones 5-43, James 3-18, K.Johnson 2-47, T.Johnson 2-6, Hockenson 1-7, Thomas 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Long 39, Long 41. Detroit, Prater 40.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in