Chargers-Lions Stats

|L.A. Chargers
|7
|3
|0
|0—10
|Detroit
|6
|0
|0
|7—13
|First Quarter
LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Long kick), 7:57.
Det_K.Johnson 36 pass from Stafford (kick failed), 4:10.
LAC_FG Long 39, :00.
Det_Golladay 31 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 7:21.
A_60,158.
___
|LAC
|Det
|First downs
|21
|19
|Total Net Yards
|424
|339
|Rushes-yards
|25-137
|28-94
|Passing
|287
|245
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|4-17
|Kickoff Returns
|2-47
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-36-1
|22-30-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|0-0
|Punts
|4-50.5
|4-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-70
|8-71
|Time of Possession
|31:19
|28:41
___
RUSHING_Los Angeles, Ekeler 17-66, Jackson 7-59, Rivers 1-12. Detroit, K.Johnson 12-41, T.Johnson 5-30, Stafford 4-13, Anderson 5-8, McKissic 2-2.
PASSING_Los Angeles, Rivers 21-36-1-293. Detroit, Stafford 22-30-2-245.
RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Allen 8-98, Ekeler 6-67, Williams 3-83, Inman 1-28, Green 1-9, Jackson 1-5, Watt 1-3. Detroit, Golladay 8-117, M.Jones 5-43, James 3-18, K.Johnson 2-47, T.Johnson 2-6, Hockenson 1-7, Thomas 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Long 39, Long 41. Detroit, Prater 40.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.