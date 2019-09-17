Listen Live Sports

Chargers sign TE Kendricks, DE Peace, place Phillips on IR

September 17, 2019 8:06 pm
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed tight end Lance Kendricks and defensive end Chris Peace.

Kendricks’ addition Tuesday gives the Chargers a receiving tight end to take the place of Hunter Henry, who is out for an extended period after suffering a knee injury in the Sept. 8 overtime win over Indianapolis.

Kendricks spent the first part of the season with New England before being released after the Patriots signed wide receiver Antonio Brown. Kendrick’s best season was in 2016 when he had 50 catches for 499 yards with the Los Angeles Rams. He caught 19 passes for 170 yards and a TD last season with Green Bay.

To make room for Kendricks and Peace, the Chargers placed safety Adrian Phillips on injured reserve and waived wide receiver Andre Patton. Phillips broke his right forearm in Sunday’s 13-10 loss to Detroit.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

