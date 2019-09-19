Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chattanooga extends coach Lamont Paris’ deal by 2 years

September 19, 2019 9:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chattanooga has extended coach Lamont Paris’ contract by two years through the 2024-25 season going into his third season of his original deal.

Athletic director Mark Wharton announced the extension Thursday.

Chattanooga won 88 games over four seasons before Paris took over a team that had just graduated six seniors, including two starters and the leading scorer. Now Paris has a roster that has 400 career games together, including 183 starts.

Paris was hired by the Mocs after being an assistant coach at Wisconsin.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year