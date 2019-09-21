Listen Live Sports

Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0

September 21, 2019 9:44 pm
 
First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, Richard Sanchez; Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Jimmy Hague.

Yellow Cards_Waston, Cincinnati, 20th; Sapong, Chicago, 25th; McCarty, Chicago, 30th.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Apolinar Mariscal, Ian McKay, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_26,466.

Lineups

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Johan Kappelhof; Brandt Bronico (Fabian Herbers, 77th), Przemyslaw Frankowski, Nico Gaitan (Djordje Mihailovic, 58th), Dax McCarty, Bastian Schweinsteiger; Nemanja Nikolic, C.J. Sapong (Aleksandar Katai, 66th).

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Maikel Van der Werff, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya, Leonardo Bertone (Andrew Gutman, 90th), Derrick Etienne (Roland Lamah, 64th), Greg Garza, Emmanuel Ledesma, Tommy McCabe; Rashawn Dally (Joseph-Claude Gyau, 46th).

