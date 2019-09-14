Chicago 4, FC Dallas 0

FC Dallas 0 0 — 0 Chicago 4 0 — 4

First half_1, Chicago, Sapong, 11, 7th minute; 2, Chicago, Frankowski, 3 (Bronico), 16th; 3, Chicago, Sapong, 12 (Gaitan), 29th; 4, Chicago, Nikolic, 12 (Frankowski), 39th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_FC Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer; Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, Richard Sanchez.

Yellow Cards_Pomykal, FC Dallas, 5th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Chris Elliott, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_12,874.

Lineups

FC Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios (Jacori Hayes, 76th), Edwin Cerrillo, Ryan Hollingshead, Paxton Pomykal; Dominique Badji (Harold Mosquera, 66th), Jesus Ferreira (Brandon Servania, 46th), Zdenek Ondrasek.

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo (Marcelo, 80th), Johan Kappelhof; Brandt Bronico, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Nico Gaitan, Dax McCarty, Bastian Schweinsteiger (Djordje Mihailovic, 66th); Nemanja Nikolic, C.J. Sapong (Aleksandar Katai, 73rd).

