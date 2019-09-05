Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 5

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|10
|16
|10
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|6
|5
|
|Zobrist 2b
|3
|3
|3
|0
|
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Faria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstellanos rf-lf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grisham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal 1b-c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bryant 3b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Yelich rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|Braun lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Contreras c
|5
|2
|4
|2
|
|Piña c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|2
|4
|
|Austin ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thames ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pérez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Russell ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Spangenberg 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Heyward cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quintana p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freitas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote ph-3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gamel ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|100
|125
|001
|—
|10
|Milwaukee
|020
|021
|000
|—
|5
E_Bryant (15), Russell (3), Braun (5). DP_Chicago 0, Milwaukee 3. LOB_Chicago 10, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Contreras 2 (17), Schwarber (22), Rizzo (27). HR_Contreras (21), Schwarber (34), Bote (11), Pérez (6), Grandal (23), Spangenberg (1). SF_Rizzo (3).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quintana W,13-8
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Wieck
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Phelps
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ryan
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Jackson
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Claudio
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Albers L,5-5
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Pomeranz
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Nelson
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Faria
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Phelps pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Jackson (Russell), Nelson (Bryant). WP_Quintana, Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Will Little.
T_3:59. A_31,007 (41,900).
