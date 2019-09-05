Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 5

Chicago Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 10 16 10 Totals 35 5 6 5 Zobrist 2b 3 3 3 0 Cain cf 4 1 2 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Nelson p 0 0 0 0 Happ ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Faria p 0 0 0 0 Cstellanos rf-lf 6 1 1 0 Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 Holland p 0 0 0 0 Grandal 1b-c 4 1 1 2 Bryant 3b-lf 3 1 1 0 Yelich rf 5 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 3 Braun lf 3 1 1 0 Contreras c 5 2 4 2 Piña c 2 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 1 2 4 Austin ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 Thames ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 Pérez 3b 4 1 1 2 Almora Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 Russell ss 4 0 0 0 Spangenberg 2b 4 1 1 1 Heyward cf-rf 5 0 1 0 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 Quintana p 2 0 0 0 Freitas ph 1 0 0 0 Bote ph-3b 3 2 2 1 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 Gamel ph-cf 2 0 0 0

Chicago 100 125 001 — 10 Milwaukee 020 021 000 — 5

E_Bryant (15), Russell (3), Braun (5). DP_Chicago 0, Milwaukee 3. LOB_Chicago 10, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Contreras 2 (17), Schwarber (22), Rizzo (27). HR_Contreras (21), Schwarber (34), Bote (11), Pérez (6), Grandal (23), Spangenberg (1). SF_Rizzo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Quintana W,13-8 5 5 4 4 2 5 Wieck 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 Phelps 0 0 0 0 1 0 Ryan 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Holland 1 0 0 0 1 1

Milwaukee Anderson 4 5 2 2 2 4 Jackson 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Albers L,5-5 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 Pomeranz 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Nelson 2 3 0 0 0 1 Faria 1 2 1 1 0 0

Phelps pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Jackson (Russell), Nelson (Bryant). WP_Quintana, Nelson.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Will Little.

T_3:59. A_31,007 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.