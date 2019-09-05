Listen Live Sports

Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 5

September 5, 2019 11:20 pm
 
Chicago Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 10 16 10 Totals 35 5 6 5
Zobrist 2b 3 3 3 0 Cain cf 4 1 2 0
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Nelson p 0 0 0 0
Happ ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Faria p 0 0 0 0
Cstellanos rf-lf 6 1 1 0 Grisham ph 1 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 Grandal 1b-c 4 1 1 2
Bryant 3b-lf 3 1 1 0 Yelich rf 5 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 3 Braun lf 3 1 1 0
Contreras c 5 2 4 2 Piña c 2 0 0 0
Schwarber lf 3 1 2 4 Austin ph-1b 0 0 0 0
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 Thames ph-1b 0 0 0 0
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 Pérez 3b 4 1 1 2
Almora Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0
Russell ss 4 0 0 0 Spangenberg 2b 4 1 1 1
Heyward cf-rf 5 0 1 0 Anderson p 1 0 0 0
Quintana p 2 0 0 0 Freitas ph 1 0 0 0
Bote ph-3b 3 2 2 1 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0
Albers p 0 0 0 0
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0
Gamel ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Chicago 100 125 001 10
Milwaukee 020 021 000 5

E_Bryant (15), Russell (3), Braun (5). DP_Chicago 0, Milwaukee 3. LOB_Chicago 10, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Contreras 2 (17), Schwarber (22), Rizzo (27). HR_Contreras (21), Schwarber (34), Bote (11), Pérez (6), Grandal (23), Spangenberg (1). SF_Rizzo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Quintana W,13-8 5 5 4 4 2 5
Wieck 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Phelps 0 0 0 0 1 0
Ryan 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Holland 1 0 0 0 1 1
Milwaukee
Anderson 4 5 2 2 2 4
Jackson 2-3 2 2 2 2 1
Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Albers L,5-5 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Pomeranz 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Nelson 2 3 0 0 0 1
Faria 1 2 1 1 0 0

Phelps pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Jackson (Russell), Nelson (Bryant). WP_Quintana, Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Will Little.

T_3:59. A_31,007 (41,900).

