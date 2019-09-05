Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 5

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|16
|10
|5
|8
|
|Zobrist 2b
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|.270
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Happ ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Cstellanos rf-lf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.338
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bryant 3b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.293
|Contreras c
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.239
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Almora Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Russell ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Heyward cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Quintana p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.080
|Bote ph-3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|6
|5
|5
|10
|
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Faria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grisham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Grandal 1b-c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.249
|Yelich rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Braun lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.285
|Piña c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Austin ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Thames ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Pérez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Spangenberg 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.029
|Freitas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gamel ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Chicago
|100
|125
|001_10
|16
|2
|Milwaukee
|020
|021
|000_5
|6
|1
a-struck out for Anderson in the 4th. b-walked for Piña in the 5th. c-singled for Quintana in the 6th. d-lined out for Pomeranz in the 6th. e-walked for Austin in the 7th. f-singled for Ryan in the 9th. g-struck out for Faria in the 9th.
E_Bryant (15), Russell (3), Braun (5). LOB_Chicago 10, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Contreras 2 (17), Schwarber (22), Rizzo (27). HR_Contreras (21), off Anderson; Schwarber (34), off Pomeranz; Bote (11), off Faria; Pérez (6), off Quintana; Grandal (23), off Quintana; Spangenberg (1), off Wieck. RBIs_Contreras 2 (60), Rizzo 3 (86), Schwarber 4 (81), Bote (41), Pérez 2 (14), Grandal 2 (66), Spangenberg (2). SF_Rizzo.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 8 (Schwarber, Rizzo, Quintana, Heyward, Castellanos, Almora Jr.); Milwaukee 6 (Piña, Freitas, Pérez 2, Braun). RISP_Chicago 4 for 15; Milwaukee 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Piña. GIDP_Castellanos, Rizzo, Bote.
DP_Milwaukee 3 (Spangenberg, Grandal; Arcia, Spangenberg, Austin; Spangenberg, Arcia, Thames).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana W,13-8
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|102
|4.00
|Wieck
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|3.00
|Phelps
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|1.69
|Ryan
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|2.87
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.22
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|59
|4.58
|Jackson
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|31
|5.09
|Claudio
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.79
|Albers L,5-5
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|22
|5.17
|Pomeranz
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|3.38
|Nelson
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|7.31
|Faria
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|8.31
Phelps pitched to 1 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Ryan 1-0, Claudio 3-0, Pomeranz 3-3. IBB_off Jackson (Schwarber). HBP_Jackson (Russell), Nelson (Bryant). WP_Quintana, Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Will Little.
T_3:59. A_31,007 (41,900).
