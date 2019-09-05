Listen Live Sports

Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 5

September 5, 2019 11:20 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 10 16 10 5 8
Zobrist 2b 3 3 3 0 2 0 .270
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Happ ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Cstellanos rf-lf 6 1 1 0 0 2 .338
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bryant 3b-lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .280
Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 3 1 0 .293
Contreras c 5 2 4 2 0 0 .287
Schwarber lf 3 1 2 4 1 0 .239
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Almora Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Russell ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Heyward cf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Quintana p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .080
Bote ph-3b 3 2 2 1 0 0 .266
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 6 5 5 10
Cain cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .252
Nelson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Faria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Grandal 1b-c 4 1 1 2 1 2 .249
Yelich rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .323
Braun lf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .285
Piña c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Austin ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0
Thames ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .261
Pérez 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .241
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Spangenberg 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .257
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .029
Freitas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gamel ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Chicago 100 125 001_10 16 2
Milwaukee 020 021 000_5 6 1

a-struck out for Anderson in the 4th. b-walked for Piña in the 5th. c-singled for Quintana in the 6th. d-lined out for Pomeranz in the 6th. e-walked for Austin in the 7th. f-singled for Ryan in the 9th. g-struck out for Faria in the 9th.

E_Bryant (15), Russell (3), Braun (5). LOB_Chicago 10, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Contreras 2 (17), Schwarber (22), Rizzo (27). HR_Contreras (21), off Anderson; Schwarber (34), off Pomeranz; Bote (11), off Faria; Pérez (6), off Quintana; Grandal (23), off Quintana; Spangenberg (1), off Wieck. RBIs_Contreras 2 (60), Rizzo 3 (86), Schwarber 4 (81), Bote (41), Pérez 2 (14), Grandal 2 (66), Spangenberg (2). SF_Rizzo.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 8 (Schwarber, Rizzo, Quintana, Heyward, Castellanos, Almora Jr.); Milwaukee 6 (Piña, Freitas, Pérez 2, Braun). RISP_Chicago 4 for 15; Milwaukee 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Piña. GIDP_Castellanos, Rizzo, Bote.

DP_Milwaukee 3 (Spangenberg, Grandal; Arcia, Spangenberg, Austin; Spangenberg, Arcia, Thames).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana W,13-8 5 5 4 4 2 5 102 4.00
Wieck 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 24 3.00
Phelps 0 0 0 0 1 0 8 1.69
Ryan 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 23 2.87
Holland 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.22
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 4 5 2 2 2 4 59 4.58
Jackson 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 31 5.09
Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.79
Albers L,5-5 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 22 5.17
Pomeranz 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 11 3.38
Nelson 2 3 0 0 0 1 30 7.31
Faria 1 2 1 1 0 0 9 8.31

Phelps pitched to 1 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Ryan 1-0, Claudio 3-0, Pomeranz 3-3. IBB_off Jackson (Schwarber). HBP_Jackson (Russell), Nelson (Bryant). WP_Quintana, Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Will Little.

T_3:59. A_31,007 (41,900).

