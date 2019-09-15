Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6

September 15, 2019 5:57 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 6 14 6 2 6
Newman 2b 4 2 1 1 0 0 .318
Jerez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281
McRae p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Reynolds cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .322
Reyes lf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .204
Osuna rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .264
Díaz c 4 0 2 0 1 0 .249
Moran 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .281
Tucker ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213
González 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .214
Williams p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .182
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Brault ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .342
Ríos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Kramer ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .188
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 16 19 15 3 5
Rizzo 1b 0 1 0 0 2 0 .289
Happ 1b-lf-rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .215
Castellanos rf 5 3 3 0 0 0 .343
Descalso 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .177
Bryant 3b 5 2 3 4 0 1 .288
Garcia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Schwarber lf 5 3 3 3 0 0 .235
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zobrist 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .274
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Almora Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Caratini c 3 1 2 2 0 0 .282
Heyward cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .258
Lucroy 1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .227
Hoerner ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .379
Quintana p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .096
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Kemp ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .177
Chatwood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
d-Bote ph-2b-3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Pittsburgh 005 100 000_6 14 1
Chicago 305 221 21x_16 19 1

a-tripled for Wieck in the 3rd. b-singled for Feliz in the 4th. c-walked for Rodríguez in the 6th. d-flied out for Chatwood in the 6th. e-pinch hit for Phelps in the 7th. f-grounded out for Hartlieb in the 8th.

E_Feliz (2), Descalso (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Chicago 6. 2B_González (3), Reynolds 2 (37), Castellanos 2 (17), Zobrist (3), Caratini (10). 3B_Kemp (2). HR_Bryant 2 (31), off Williams; Happ (6), off Ríos; Schwarber (36), off Hartlieb; Lucroy (1), off McRae. RBIs_Newman (57), Reynolds (67), Reyes 3 (17), Moran (79), Bryant 4 (77), Caratini 2 (32), Kemp 2 (8), Schwarber 3 (85), Happ 2 (18), Heyward (59), Lucroy (5). SF_Caratini 2.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Tucker 2, González, Osuna, Díaz); Chicago 1 (Heyward). RISP_Pittsburgh 5 for 15; Chicago 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Moran, Osuna 2, Reyes. GIDP_Tucker, Osuna, Moran.

DP_Chicago 3 (Rizzo, Hoerner, Quintana; Happ, Hoerner, Happ; Bote, Descalso, Lucroy).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams, L, 7-7 2 1-3 6 7 7 3 0 59 5.59
Feliz 2-3 1 1 0 0 2 10 3.61
Ríos 1 2-3 6 4 4 0 0 36 7.71
Rodríguez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.73
Jerez 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 9.00
Hartlieb 1 2 2 2 0 2 16 8.54
McRae 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 7.94
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana 2 1-3 8 5 5 1 1 48 4.37
Wieck, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.69
Chatwood, H, 4 3 3 1 1 1 1 43 3.82
Phelps 1 2 0 0 0 1 23 2.25
Strop 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 5.11
Norwood 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 2-2, Rodríguez 1-0, Wieck 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:28. A_39,103 (41,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in