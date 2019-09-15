Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 6 14 6 2 6 Newman 2b 4 2 1 1 0 0 .318 Jerez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 McRae p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Reynolds cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .322 Reyes lf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .204 Osuna rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .264 Díaz c 4 0 2 0 1 0 .249 Moran 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .281 Tucker ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 González 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .214 Williams p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .182 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Brault ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .342 Ríos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Kramer ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .188

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 16 19 15 3 5 Rizzo 1b 0 1 0 0 2 0 .289 Happ 1b-lf-rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .215 Castellanos rf 5 3 3 0 0 0 .343 Descalso 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .177 Bryant 3b 5 2 3 4 0 1 .288 Garcia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Schwarber lf 5 3 3 3 0 0 .235 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Norwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Zobrist 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .274 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Almora Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Caratini c 3 1 2 2 0 0 .282 Heyward cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .258 Lucroy 1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .227 Hoerner ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .379 Quintana p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .096 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Kemp ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .177 Chatwood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 d-Bote ph-2b-3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .263

Pittsburgh 005 100 000_6 14 1 Chicago 305 221 21x_16 19 1

a-tripled for Wieck in the 3rd. b-singled for Feliz in the 4th. c-walked for Rodríguez in the 6th. d-flied out for Chatwood in the 6th. e-pinch hit for Phelps in the 7th. f-grounded out for Hartlieb in the 8th.

E_Feliz (2), Descalso (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Chicago 6. 2B_González (3), Reynolds 2 (37), Castellanos 2 (17), Zobrist (3), Caratini (10). 3B_Kemp (2). HR_Bryant 2 (31), off Williams; Happ (6), off Ríos; Schwarber (36), off Hartlieb; Lucroy (1), off McRae. RBIs_Newman (57), Reynolds (67), Reyes 3 (17), Moran (79), Bryant 4 (77), Caratini 2 (32), Kemp 2 (8), Schwarber 3 (85), Happ 2 (18), Heyward (59), Lucroy (5). SF_Caratini 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Tucker 2, González, Osuna, Díaz); Chicago 1 (Heyward). RISP_Pittsburgh 5 for 15; Chicago 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Moran, Osuna 2, Reyes. GIDP_Tucker, Osuna, Moran.

DP_Chicago 3 (Rizzo, Hoerner, Quintana; Happ, Hoerner, Happ; Bote, Descalso, Lucroy).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams, L, 7-7 2 1-3 6 7 7 3 0 59 5.59 Feliz 2-3 1 1 0 0 2 10 3.61 Ríos 1 2-3 6 4 4 0 0 36 7.71 Rodríguez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.73 Jerez 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 9.00 Hartlieb 1 2 2 2 0 2 16 8.54 McRae 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 7.94

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana 2 1-3 8 5 5 1 1 48 4.37 Wieck, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.69 Chatwood, H, 4 3 3 1 1 1 1 43 3.82 Phelps 1 2 0 0 0 1 23 2.25 Strop 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 5.11 Norwood 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 2-2, Rodríguez 1-0, Wieck 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:28. A_39,103 (41,649).

