Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|6
|14
|6
|2
|6
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Jerez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hartlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|McRae p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Reynolds cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.322
|Reyes lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.204
|Osuna rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Tucker ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|González 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Williams p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Brault ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Ríos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Kramer ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|16
|19
|15
|3
|5
|
|Rizzo 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.289
|Happ 1b-lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.215
|Castellanos rf
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.343
|Descalso 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Bryant 3b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.288
|Garcia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Schwarber lf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.235
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Norwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Zobrist 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Almora Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Heyward cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Lucroy 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Hoerner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.379
|Quintana p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.096
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Kemp ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.177
|Chatwood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|d-Bote ph-2b-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Pittsburgh
|005
|100
|000_6
|14
|1
|Chicago
|305
|221
|21x_16
|19
|1
a-tripled for Wieck in the 3rd. b-singled for Feliz in the 4th. c-walked for Rodríguez in the 6th. d-flied out for Chatwood in the 6th. e-pinch hit for Phelps in the 7th. f-grounded out for Hartlieb in the 8th.
E_Feliz (2), Descalso (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Chicago 6. 2B_González (3), Reynolds 2 (37), Castellanos 2 (17), Zobrist (3), Caratini (10). 3B_Kemp (2). HR_Bryant 2 (31), off Williams; Happ (6), off Ríos; Schwarber (36), off Hartlieb; Lucroy (1), off McRae. RBIs_Newman (57), Reynolds (67), Reyes 3 (17), Moran (79), Bryant 4 (77), Caratini 2 (32), Kemp 2 (8), Schwarber 3 (85), Happ 2 (18), Heyward (59), Lucroy (5). SF_Caratini 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Tucker 2, González, Osuna, Díaz); Chicago 1 (Heyward). RISP_Pittsburgh 5 for 15; Chicago 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_Moran, Osuna 2, Reyes. GIDP_Tucker, Osuna, Moran.
DP_Chicago 3 (Rizzo, Hoerner, Quintana; Happ, Hoerner, Happ; Bote, Descalso, Lucroy).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 7-7
|2
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|3
|0
|59
|5.59
|Feliz
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.61
|Ríos
|1
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|36
|7.71
|Rodríguez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.73
|Jerez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|9.00
|Hartlieb
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|16
|8.54
|McRae
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|7.94
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|2
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|48
|4.37
|Wieck, W, 1-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.69
|Chatwood, H, 4
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|43
|3.82
|Phelps
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.25
|Strop
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.11
|Norwood
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 2-2, Rodríguez 1-0, Wieck 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:28. A_39,103 (41,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.