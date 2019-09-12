Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|G.Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martini lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jankowski ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|France 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Allen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Darvish p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lamet p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zobrist ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margevicius p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mejias-Brean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|100
|200
|100
|—
|4
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
DP_Chicago 2, San Diego 1. LOB_Chicago 6, San Diego 7. 2B_Heyward (18), Martini (3). 3B_G.Garcia (4). SB_Bryant (4), Schwarber (2). SF_Bryant (2).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish W,6-6
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|14
|Ryan
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wick
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lamet L,2-5
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Margevicius
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perdomo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reyes
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Margevicius pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Reyes (Kemp), Wick (Machado).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:29. A_22,501 (42,445).
