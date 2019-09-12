Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1

Chicago San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 30 1 5 1 Rizzo 1b 4 1 0 0 G.Garcia 2b 4 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Martini lf 4 1 1 0 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 Myers cf 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 1 1 0 Jankowski ph 0 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 3 1 1 1 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Caratini c 4 0 1 0 Naylor rf 3 0 0 0 Heyward cf-rf 4 1 2 0 France 3b 2 0 0 0 Happ 2b 4 0 2 2 Allen c 3 0 0 0 Bote 2b 0 0 0 0 Machado ph 0 0 0 1 Hoerner ss 4 0 1 0 Urías ss 3 0 1 0 Darvish p 2 0 0 0 Lamet p 1 0 1 0 Zobrist ph 1 0 0 1 Margot ph 1 0 0 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Margevicius p 0 0 0 0 Kemp ph 0 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Wick p 0 0 0 0 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Mejias-Brean ph 1 0 0 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0

Chicago 100 200 100 — 4 San Diego 000 000 001 — 1

DP_Chicago 2, San Diego 1. LOB_Chicago 6, San Diego 7. 2B_Heyward (18), Martini (3). 3B_G.Garcia (4). SB_Bryant (4), Schwarber (2). SF_Bryant (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Darvish W,6-6 6 2 0 0 2 14 Ryan 2 1 0 0 1 2 Wick 1 2 1 1 1 3

San Diego Lamet L,2-5 5 4 3 3 2 7 Margevicius 1 2 1 1 0 1 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 Perdomo 1 0 0 0 0 1 Reyes 1 2 0 0 0 1

Margevicius pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Reyes (Kemp), Wick (Machado).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:29. A_22,501 (42,445).

