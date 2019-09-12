Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1

September 12, 2019 7:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 30 1 5 1
Rizzo 1b 4 1 0 0 G.Garcia 2b 4 0 1 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Martini lf 4 1 1 0
Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 Myers cf 4 0 0 0
Schwarber lf 3 1 1 0 Jankowski ph 0 0 0 0
Bryant 3b 3 1 1 1 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0
Caratini c 4 0 1 0 Naylor rf 3 0 0 0
Heyward cf-rf 4 1 2 0 France 3b 2 0 0 0
Happ 2b 4 0 2 2 Allen c 3 0 0 0
Bote 2b 0 0 0 0 Machado ph 0 0 0 1
Hoerner ss 4 0 1 0 Urías ss 3 0 1 0
Darvish p 2 0 0 0 Lamet p 1 0 1 0
Zobrist ph 1 0 0 1 Margot ph 1 0 0 0
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Margevicius p 0 0 0 0
Kemp ph 0 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0
Wick p 0 0 0 0 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0
Mejias-Brean ph 1 0 0 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0
Chicago 100 200 100 4
San Diego 000 000 001 1

DP_Chicago 2, San Diego 1. LOB_Chicago 6, San Diego 7. 2B_Heyward (18), Martini (3). 3B_G.Garcia (4). SB_Bryant (4), Schwarber (2). SF_Bryant (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Darvish W,6-6 6 2 0 0 2 14
Ryan 2 1 0 0 1 2
Wick 1 2 1 1 1 3
San Diego
Lamet L,2-5 5 4 3 3 2 7
Margevicius 1 2 1 1 0 1
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1
Perdomo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reyes 1 2 0 0 0 1

Margevicius pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Reyes (Kemp), Wick (Machado).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:29. A_22,501 (42,445).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate