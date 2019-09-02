Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|
|Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Fraley cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstellanos rf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bryant 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Vogelbach 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guilbeau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almora Jr. ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|McClain p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Court ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Russell ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bishop lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sheffield p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kemp 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|50x
|—
|5
E_Fraley (1). DP_Seattle 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Seattle 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Moore (12), Gordon (11), Russell (4), Castellanos (10). 3B_Schwarber (2). SB_Heyward (8).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sheffield
|5
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Wisler H,4
|1
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Guilbeau BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|McClain
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hendricks
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Phelps W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wieck
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Sheffield 2 (Rizzo,Rizzo). WP_Sheffield.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:56. A_39,133 (41,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.