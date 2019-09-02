Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

September 2, 2019 5:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 30 5 7 5
Smith rf 3 0 0 0 Heyward cf-rf 3 1 0 0
Fraley cf 4 0 0 0 Cstellanos rf-lf 5 0 2 0
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Bryant 3b 3 1 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 2 1 2 1
Vogelbach 1b 2 0 0 0 Garcia 2b 2 0 0 0
Guilbeau p 0 0 0 0 Almora Jr. ph-cf 0 1 0 0
McClain p 0 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 1 1 3
Court ph 1 0 0 0 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0
Moore ss 3 1 1 0 Wieck p 0 0 0 0
Gordon 2b 3 0 1 1 Russell ss 4 0 1 1
Bishop lf 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 2 0 1 0
Sheffield p 2 0 0 0 Caratini ph-c 2 0 0 0
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 Hendricks p 2 0 0 0
Nola 1b 1 0 1 0 Happ ph 1 0 0 0
Phelps p 0 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 1 0 0 0
Seattle 000 010 000 1
Chicago 000 000 50x 5

E_Fraley (1). DP_Seattle 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Seattle 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Moore (12), Gordon (11), Russell (4), Castellanos (10). 3B_Schwarber (2). SB_Heyward (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Sheffield 5 5 0 0 2 7
Wisler H,4 1 1-3 0 2 2 2 3
Guilbeau BS,0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
McClain 1 0 0 0 1 0
Chicago
Hendricks 6 3 1 1 1 7
Phelps W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Underwood Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0
Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Sheffield 2 (Rizzo,Rizzo). WP_Sheffield.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.

Advertisement

T_2:56. A_39,133 (41,649).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations