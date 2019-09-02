Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Seattle Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 30 5 7 5 Smith rf 3 0 0 0 Heyward cf-rf 3 1 0 0 Fraley cf 4 0 0 0 Cstellanos rf-lf 5 0 2 0 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Bryant 3b 3 1 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 2 1 2 1 Vogelbach 1b 2 0 0 0 Garcia 2b 2 0 0 0 Guilbeau p 0 0 0 0 Almora Jr. ph-cf 0 1 0 0 McClain p 0 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 1 1 3 Court ph 1 0 0 0 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 Moore ss 3 1 1 0 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 3 0 1 1 Russell ss 4 0 1 1 Bishop lf 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 2 0 1 0 Sheffield p 2 0 0 0 Caratini ph-c 2 0 0 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 Hendricks p 2 0 0 0 Nola 1b 1 0 1 0 Happ ph 1 0 0 0 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 1 0 0 0

Seattle 000 010 000 — 1 Chicago 000 000 50x — 5

E_Fraley (1). DP_Seattle 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Seattle 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Moore (12), Gordon (11), Russell (4), Castellanos (10). 3B_Schwarber (2). SB_Heyward (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Sheffield 5 5 0 0 2 7 Wisler H,4 1 1-3 0 2 2 2 3 Guilbeau BS,0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 McClain 1 0 0 0 1 0

Chicago Hendricks 6 3 1 1 1 7 Phelps W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Underwood Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Sheffield 2 (Rizzo,Rizzo). WP_Sheffield.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:56. A_39,133 (41,649).

