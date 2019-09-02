Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|10
|
|Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Fraley cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Vogelbach 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Guilbeau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McClain p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Court ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Moore ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Bishop lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.065
|Sheffield p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nola 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|6
|10
|
|Heyward cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.252
|Castellanos rf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|Bryant 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Garcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.210
|c-Almora Jr. ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.231
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Russell ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Caratini ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|b-Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kemp 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Seattle
|000
|010
|000_1
|4
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|50x_5
|7
|0
a-struck out for Lucroy in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hendricks in the 6th. c-intentionally walked for Garcia in the 7th. d-struck out for McClain in the 9th.
E_Fraley (1). LOB_Seattle 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Moore (12), Gordon (11), Russell (4), Castellanos (10). 3B_Schwarber (2). RBIs_Gordon (32), Rizzo (83), Schwarber 3 (76), Russell (22). SB_Heyward (8). CS_Heyward (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Sheffield); Chicago 6 (Garcia 2, Hendricks, Heyward, Schwarber). RISP_Seattle 1 for 3; Chicago 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Lucroy. GIDP_Caratini.
DP_Seattle 1 (Moore, Gordon, Nola).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheffield
|5
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|7
|91
|5.51
|Wisler, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|32
|4.19
|Guilbeau, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|5.14
|McClain
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.86
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|81
|3.39
|Phelps, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.69
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.08
|Wieck
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Guilbeau 2-2. IBB_off Guilbeau (Almora Jr.). HBP_Sheffield 2 (Rizzo,Rizzo). WP_Sheffield.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:56. A_39,133 (41,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.