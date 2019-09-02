Listen Live Sports

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

September 2, 2019 5:31 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 2 10
Smith rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241
Fraley cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .156
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Vogelbach 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .217
Guilbeau p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McClain p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Court ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Moore ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .212
Gordon 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .276
Bishop lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .065
Sheffield p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nola 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 7 5 6 10
Heyward cf-rf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .252
Castellanos rf-lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .339
Bryant 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .280
Rizzo 1b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .294
Garcia 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .210
c-Almora Jr. ph-cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .241
Schwarber lf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .231
Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Russell ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .239
Lucroy c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .231
a-Caratini ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Hendricks p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .178
b-Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Seattle 000 010 000_1 4 1
Chicago 000 000 50x_5 7 0

a-struck out for Lucroy in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hendricks in the 6th. c-intentionally walked for Garcia in the 7th. d-struck out for McClain in the 9th.

E_Fraley (1). LOB_Seattle 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Moore (12), Gordon (11), Russell (4), Castellanos (10). 3B_Schwarber (2). RBIs_Gordon (32), Rizzo (83), Schwarber 3 (76), Russell (22). SB_Heyward (8). CS_Heyward (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Sheffield); Chicago 6 (Garcia 2, Hendricks, Heyward, Schwarber). RISP_Seattle 1 for 3; Chicago 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Lucroy. GIDP_Caratini.

DP_Seattle 1 (Moore, Gordon, Nola).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sheffield 5 5 0 0 2 7 91 5.51
Wisler, H, 4 1 1-3 0 2 2 2 3 32 4.19
Guilbeau, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 12 5.14
McClain 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.86
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks 6 3 1 1 1 7 81 3.39
Phelps, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 1.69
Underwood Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 2.08
Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Guilbeau 2-2. IBB_off Guilbeau (Almora Jr.). HBP_Sheffield 2 (Rizzo,Rizzo). WP_Sheffield.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:56. A_39,133 (41,649).

