...

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

September 3, 2019 11:32 pm
 
1 min read
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 9 1 4 13
Smith rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Moore ss 5 0 2 0 0 2 .217
Nola 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Long ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .251
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Court lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .227
Gordon 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .279
Bishop cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .114
Hernández p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Lopes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284
LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Broxton ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .122
Brennan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swanson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Vogelbach ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .218
Grotz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 6 8 6 5 8
Zobrist 2b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .244
Schwarber lf 3 2 3 1 1 0 .236
Castellanos rf 3 1 2 4 0 1 .346
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .292
Contreras c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .279
Almora Jr. pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Happ 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .218
Heyward cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Russell ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Lester p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Caratini c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Seattle 000 000 010_1 9 1
Chicago 011 030 10x_6 8 0

a-struck out for Hernández in the 4th. b-walked for LeBlanc in the 6th. c-grounded out for Lester in the 6th. d-singled for Swanson in the 8th. e-popped out for Nola in the 9th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 7th.

E_Moore (8). LOB_Seattle 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Schwarber (21). HR_Contreras (20), off Hernández; Castellanos (12), off LeBlanc; Schwarber (33), off Swanson. RBIs_Vogelbach (73), Contreras (58), Castellanos 4 (24), Schwarber (77). SB_Moore 2 (9), Happ (2), Gordon (20). SF_Castellanos.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (Court, Lopes, Seager, Smith); Chicago 3 (Lester, Happ, Heyward). RISP_Seattle 2 for 11; Chicago 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Happ. GIDP_Happ.

DP_Seattle 2 (Moore, Nola; Court, Murphy, Court); Chicago 1 (Castellanos, Lester, Castellanos).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernández L,1-5 3 2 2 2 4 5 70 6.02
LeBlanc 2 4 3 3 1 2 41 5.49
Brennan 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.21
Swanson 1 2 1 1 0 0 27 6.30
Grotz 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.12
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lester W,12-9 6 6 0 0 4 9 110 4.19
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.10
Kintzler 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 16 2.53
Ryan 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.94
Wick 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.88

Inherited runners-scored_Ryan 2-1. HBP_Lester (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:14. A_33,958 (41,649).

