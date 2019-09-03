Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|9
|1
|4
|13
|
|Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Moore ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Nola 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Long ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Court lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Bishop cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|Hernández p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Lopes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|LeBlanc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Broxton ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.122
|Brennan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Swanson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Grotz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|5
|8
|
|Zobrist 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Schwarber lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.346
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Almora Jr. pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Happ 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Russell ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Lester p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Caratini c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010_1
|9
|1
|Chicago
|011
|030
|10x_6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Hernández in the 4th. b-walked for LeBlanc in the 6th. c-grounded out for Lester in the 6th. d-singled for Swanson in the 8th. e-popped out for Nola in the 9th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 7th.
E_Moore (8). LOB_Seattle 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Schwarber (21). HR_Contreras (20), off Hernández; Castellanos (12), off LeBlanc; Schwarber (33), off Swanson. RBIs_Vogelbach (73), Contreras (58), Castellanos 4 (24), Schwarber (77). SB_Moore 2 (9), Happ (2), Gordon (20). SF_Castellanos.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (Court, Lopes, Seager, Smith); Chicago 3 (Lester, Happ, Heyward). RISP_Seattle 2 for 11; Chicago 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Happ. GIDP_Happ.
DP_Seattle 2 (Moore, Nola; Court, Murphy, Court); Chicago 1 (Castellanos, Lester, Castellanos).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández L,1-5
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|4
|5
|70
|6.02
|LeBlanc
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|41
|5.49
|Brennan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.21
|Swanson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|27
|6.30
|Grotz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.12
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester W,12-9
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|4
|9
|110
|4.19
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.10
|Kintzler
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.53
|Ryan
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.94
|Wick
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.88
Inherited runners-scored_Ryan 2-1. HBP_Lester (Smith).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:14. A_33,958 (41,649).
