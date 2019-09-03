Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 9 1 4 13 Smith rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Moore ss 5 0 2 0 0 2 .217 Nola 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Long ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .251 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Court lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .227 Gordon 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .279 Bishop cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .114 Hernández p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Lopes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284 LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Broxton ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .122 Brennan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Swanson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Vogelbach ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .218 Grotz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 6 8 6 5 8 Zobrist 2b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .244 Schwarber lf 3 2 3 1 1 0 .236 Castellanos rf 3 1 2 4 0 1 .346 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .292 Contreras c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .279 Almora Jr. pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Happ 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .218 Heyward cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Russell ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Lester p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .171 Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Caratini c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270

Seattle 000 000 010_1 9 1 Chicago 011 030 10x_6 8 0

a-struck out for Hernández in the 4th. b-walked for LeBlanc in the 6th. c-grounded out for Lester in the 6th. d-singled for Swanson in the 8th. e-popped out for Nola in the 9th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 7th.

E_Moore (8). LOB_Seattle 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Schwarber (21). HR_Contreras (20), off Hernández; Castellanos (12), off LeBlanc; Schwarber (33), off Swanson. RBIs_Vogelbach (73), Contreras (58), Castellanos 4 (24), Schwarber (77). SB_Moore 2 (9), Happ (2), Gordon (20). SF_Castellanos.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (Court, Lopes, Seager, Smith); Chicago 3 (Lester, Happ, Heyward). RISP_Seattle 2 for 11; Chicago 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Happ. GIDP_Happ.

DP_Seattle 2 (Moore, Nola; Court, Murphy, Court); Chicago 1 (Castellanos, Lester, Castellanos).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernández L,1-5 3 2 2 2 4 5 70 6.02 LeBlanc 2 4 3 3 1 2 41 5.49 Brennan 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.21 Swanson 1 2 1 1 0 0 27 6.30 Grotz 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.12

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester W,12-9 6 6 0 0 4 9 110 4.19 Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.10 Kintzler 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 16 2.53 Ryan 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.94 Wick 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.88

Inherited runners-scored_Ryan 2-1. HBP_Lester (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:14. A_33,958 (41,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.