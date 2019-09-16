Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|7
|
|Blandino 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zobrist 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kuhnel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lucroy ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alaniz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herget p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Graterol ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ervin lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bote 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lorenzen cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Peraza ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Caratini 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward cf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dietrich ph-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamels p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colón ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sims p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mills p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
|Chicago
|300
|002
|03x
|—
|8
E_Alaniz (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Cincinnati 11, Chicago 7. 2B_Peraza (15), Heyward (20), Castellanos (18). HR_Schwarber (37). SB_Ervin (4). SF_Ervin (2).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman L,0-2
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Sims
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bowman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garrett
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alaniz
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Herget
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hamels
|3
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Cishek H,12
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mills W,1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wick H,5
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ryan
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Phelps
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Hamels (Colón), Garrett (Caratini).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:27. A_33,753 (41,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.