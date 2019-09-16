Listen Live Sports

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2

September 16, 2019 11:44 pm
 
Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 33 8 10 7
Blandino 2b 3 0 1 0 Zobrist 2b 4 1 2 1
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Wick p 0 0 0 0
Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 Lucroy ph 0 0 0 0
Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0
Herget p 0 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 5 0 1 2
Graterol ph 1 0 1 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0
Ervin lf 3 0 1 1 Phelps p 0 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 3 1 1 0
Aquino rf 5 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 3
Casali c 3 0 0 1 Bote 2b 0 0 0 0
Lorenzen cf 3 0 0 0 Contreras c 4 1 2 0
Peraza ss 4 1 2 0 Caratini 1b 3 1 0 0
VanMeter 1b 1 0 0 0 Heyward cf-rf 2 1 1 1
Dietrich ph-1b 3 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 4 1 1 0
Gausman p 0 0 0 0 Hamels p 1 0 0 0
Colón ph 0 1 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0
Sims p 1 0 1 0 Kemp ph 1 0 0 0
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 Mills p 0 0 0 0
Barnhart ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Happ ph-2b 2 1 1 0
Cincinnati 001 100 000 2
Chicago 300 002 03x 8

E_Alaniz (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Cincinnati 11, Chicago 7. 2B_Peraza (15), Heyward (20), Castellanos (18). HR_Schwarber (37). SB_Ervin (4). SF_Ervin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Gausman L,0-2 2 3 3 3 0 2
Sims 2 1 0 0 2 1
Bowman 1 0 0 0 1 1
Garrett 0 2 2 2 0 0
Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 0
Alaniz 1 1-3 2 3 3 1 2
Herget 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Chicago
Hamels 3 1-3 3 2 2 5 4
Cishek H,12 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Mills W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3
Wick H,5 2 0 0 0 0 1
Ryan 2-3 2 0 0 1 0
Phelps 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Hamels (Colón), Garrett (Caratini).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:27. A_33,753 (41,649).

