Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2

Cincinnati Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 33 8 10 7 Blandino 2b 3 0 1 0 Zobrist 2b 4 1 2 1 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Wick p 0 0 0 0 Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 Lucroy ph 0 0 0 0 Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 Herget p 0 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 5 0 1 2 Graterol ph 1 0 1 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Ervin lf 3 0 1 1 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 3 1 1 0 Aquino rf 5 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 3 Casali c 3 0 0 1 Bote 2b 0 0 0 0 Lorenzen cf 3 0 0 0 Contreras c 4 1 2 0 Peraza ss 4 1 2 0 Caratini 1b 3 1 0 0 VanMeter 1b 1 0 0 0 Heyward cf-rf 2 1 1 1 Dietrich ph-1b 3 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 4 1 1 0 Gausman p 0 0 0 0 Hamels p 1 0 0 0 Colón ph 0 1 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Sims p 1 0 1 0 Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 Mills p 0 0 0 0 Barnhart ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Happ ph-2b 2 1 1 0

Cincinnati 001 100 000 — 2 Chicago 300 002 03x — 8

E_Alaniz (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Cincinnati 11, Chicago 7. 2B_Peraza (15), Heyward (20), Castellanos (18). HR_Schwarber (37). SB_Ervin (4). SF_Ervin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Gausman L,0-2 2 3 3 3 0 2 Sims 2 1 0 0 2 1 Bowman 1 0 0 0 1 1 Garrett 0 2 2 2 0 0 Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 0 Alaniz 1 1-3 2 3 3 1 2 Herget 2-3 1 0 0 1 0

Chicago Hamels 3 1-3 3 2 2 5 4 Cishek H,12 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Mills W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3 Wick H,5 2 0 0 0 0 1 Ryan 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 Phelps 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Hamels (Colón), Garrett (Caratini).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:27. A_33,753 (41,649).

