Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|7
|9
|
|Blandino 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kuhnel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alaniz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Herget p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Graterol ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Ervin lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.289
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.270
|Aquino rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Lorenzen cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Peraza ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|VanMeter 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|b-Dietrich ph-1b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Colón ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sims p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Barnhart ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|7
|5
|6
|
|Zobrist 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Lucroy ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.339
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bryant 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.289
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.235
|Bote 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Caratini 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Heyward cf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.259
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Hamels p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Mills p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|e-Happ ph-2b-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Cincinnati
|001
|100
|000_2
|6
|1
|Chicago
|300
|002
|03x_8
|10
|0
a-hit by pitch for Gausman in the 3rd. b-lined out for VanMeter in the 4th. c-flied out for Cishek in the 4th. d-flied out for Bowman in the 6th. e-grounded out for Mills in the 6th. f-walked for Wick in the 8th. g-singled for Herget in the 9th.
E_Alaniz (1). LOB_Cincinnati 11, Chicago 7. 2B_Peraza (15), Heyward (20), Castellanos (18). HR_Schwarber (37), off Gausman. RBIs_Casali (32), Ervin (21), Schwarber 3 (88), Heyward (60), Zobrist (14), Castellanos 2 (35). SB_Ervin (4). CS_Peraza (6). SF_Ervin.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Casali, Lorenzen, Suárez, Aquino); Chicago 2 (Kemp, Castellanos). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 9; Chicago 5 for 11.
LIDP_Bryant.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suárez).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 0-2
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|35
|5.09
|Sims
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|42
|4.74
|Bowman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|4.28
|Garrett
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|3.23
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.40
|Alaniz
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|31
|6.52
|Herget
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|6.23
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels
|3
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|4
|73
|3.92
|Cishek, H, 12
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.13
|Mills, W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|3.42
|Wick, H, 5
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|2.61
|Ryan
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|2.84
|Phelps
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.19
Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Kuhnel 2-1, Herget 2-2, Cishek 2-1, Phelps 3-0. HBP_Hamels (Colón), Garrett (Caratini).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:27. A_33,753 (41,649).
