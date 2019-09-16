Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 6 2 7 9 Blandino 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .240 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Herget p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Graterol ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Ervin lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .289 Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 3 2 .270 Aquino rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Casali c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .251 Lorenzen cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .212 Peraza ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .237 VanMeter 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 b-Dietrich ph-1b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Gausman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Colón ph 0 1 0 0 0 0 — Sims p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .125 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Barnhart ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .223

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 8 10 7 5 6 Zobrist 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .282 Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Lucroy ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .227 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Castellanos rf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .339 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bryant 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .289 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .235 Bote 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Contreras c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .282 Caratini 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .278 Heyward cf-rf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .259 Hoerner ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .364 Hamels p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .175 Mills p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 e-Happ ph-2b-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .220

Cincinnati 001 100 000_2 6 1 Chicago 300 002 03x_8 10 0

a-hit by pitch for Gausman in the 3rd. b-lined out for VanMeter in the 4th. c-flied out for Cishek in the 4th. d-flied out for Bowman in the 6th. e-grounded out for Mills in the 6th. f-walked for Wick in the 8th. g-singled for Herget in the 9th.

E_Alaniz (1). LOB_Cincinnati 11, Chicago 7. 2B_Peraza (15), Heyward (20), Castellanos (18). HR_Schwarber (37), off Gausman. RBIs_Casali (32), Ervin (21), Schwarber 3 (88), Heyward (60), Zobrist (14), Castellanos 2 (35). SB_Ervin (4). CS_Peraza (6). SF_Ervin.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Casali, Lorenzen, Suárez, Aquino); Chicago 2 (Kemp, Castellanos). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 9; Chicago 5 for 11.

LIDP_Bryant.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suárez).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, L, 0-2 2 3 3 3 0 2 35 5.09 Sims 2 1 0 0 2 1 42 4.74 Bowman 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 4.28 Garrett 0 2 2 2 0 0 9 3.23 Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 5.40 Alaniz 1 1-3 2 3 3 1 2 31 6.52 Herget 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 8 6.23

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels 3 1-3 3 2 2 5 4 73 3.92 Cishek, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.13 Mills, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3 24 3.42 Wick, H, 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 25 2.61 Ryan 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 24 2.84 Phelps 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.19

Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Kuhnel 2-1, Herget 2-2, Cishek 2-1, Phelps 3-0. HBP_Hamels (Colón), Garrett (Caratini).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:27. A_33,753 (41,649).

