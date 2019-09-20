Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

September 20, 2019
 
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sánchez 2b 6 1 4 2 Reyes cf 4 0 2 0
Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0
Goins ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 2 0 1 1
Abreu 1b 6 1 1 0 Dixon ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 3 2 2 2 Stewart lf 4 0 1 0
Mendick 3b 1 0 1 0 Candelario 1b 4 0 1 0
E.Jiménez lf 5 2 3 4 Mercer ss 4 0 1 0
Collins dh 5 1 1 1 Rodríguez 3b 3 0 0 0
McCann c 4 1 1 0 Hicks c 3 0 0 0
Palka rf 5 1 3 0 Demeritte rf 2 1 0 0
Engel cf 5 0 1 1
Chicago 022 500 100 10
Detroit 001 000 000 1

E_Stewart (5), Rodríguez (7), Reyes (1). DP_Chicago 2, Detroit 0. LOB_Chicago 11, Detroit 6. 2B_Anderson (32), Collins (2), Sánchez 2 (19), Engel (8), Stewart (25), Candelario (15). 3B_E.Jiménez (2). HR_Moncada (24), E.Jiménez (29). SB_Anderson (17).

Chicago
Cease W,4-7 6 5 1 1 2 8
Herrera 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bañuelos 2 2 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Zimmermann L,1-12 3 2-3 11 9 9 1 6
Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Schreiber 1 2 0 0 0 1
Soto 1 2 1 1 1 1
Reininger 1 2 0 0 0 2
Cisnero 1 2 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:14. A_15,265 (41,297).

