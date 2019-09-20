Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sánchez 2b
|6
|1
|4
|2
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goins ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Abreu 1b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dixon ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mendick 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Jiménez lf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Collins dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rodríguez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hicks c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Palka rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|022
|500
|100
|—
|10
|Detroit
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Stewart (5), Rodríguez (7), Reyes (1). DP_Chicago 2, Detroit 0. LOB_Chicago 11, Detroit 6. 2B_Anderson (32), Collins (2), Sánchez 2 (19), Engel (8), Stewart (25), Candelario (15). 3B_E.Jiménez (2). HR_Moncada (24), E.Jiménez (29). SB_Anderson (17).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease W,4-7
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Herrera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bañuelos
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann L,1-12
|3
|2-3
|11
|9
|9
|1
|6
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Schreiber
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Reininger
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cisnero
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:14. A_15,265 (41,297).
