Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Chicago Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Sánchez 2b 6 1 4 2 Reyes cf 4 0 2 0 Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 Goins ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 2 0 1 1 Abreu 1b 6 1 1 0 Dixon ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 2 2 2 Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 Mendick 3b 1 0 1 0 Candelario 1b 4 0 1 0 E.Jiménez lf 5 2 3 4 Mercer ss 4 0 1 0 Collins dh 5 1 1 1 Rodríguez 3b 3 0 0 0 McCann c 4 1 1 0 Hicks c 3 0 0 0 Palka rf 5 1 3 0 Demeritte rf 2 1 0 0 Engel cf 5 0 1 1

Chicago 022 500 100 — 10 Detroit 001 000 000 — 1

E_Stewart (5), Rodríguez (7), Reyes (1). DP_Chicago 2, Detroit 0. LOB_Chicago 11, Detroit 6. 2B_Anderson (32), Collins (2), Sánchez 2 (19), Engel (8), Stewart (25), Candelario (15). 3B_E.Jiménez (2). HR_Moncada (24), E.Jiménez (29). SB_Anderson (17).

Chicago Cease W,4-7 6 5 1 1 2 8 Herrera 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bañuelos 2 2 0 0 0 0

Detroit Zimmermann L,1-12 3 2-3 11 9 9 1 6 Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Schreiber 1 2 0 0 0 1 Soto 1 2 1 1 1 1 Reininger 1 2 0 0 0 2 Cisnero 1 2 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:14. A_15,265 (41,297).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.