Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|García rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Reyes cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dixon lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Jiménez lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Stewart dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCann c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Castillo dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rogers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rodríguez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Chicago
|000
|030
|020
|—
|5
|Detroit
|000
|020
|001
|—
|3
DP_Chicago 3, Detroit 0. LOB_Chicago 12, Detroit 7. 2B_Castillo (12), McCann (26), W.Castro (5). 3B_Moncada (5). HR_Anderson (18). SF_Dixon (5).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nova W,11-12
|5
|
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Marshall H,16
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bummer H,24
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Colomé S,29-31
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander L,1-4
|4
|1-3
|10
|3
|3
|0
|4
|McKay
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Farmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|J.Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Colomé.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:25. A_16,891 (41,297).
