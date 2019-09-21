Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

September 21, 2019 9:46 pm
 
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
García rf 5 1 3 0 Reyes cf 5 0 1 1
Anderson ss 4 1 1 1 Dixon lf 3 0 1 1
Abreu 1b 5 1 3 2 H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0
E.Jiménez lf 5 1 1 0 Candelario 1b 3 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 5 0 2 2 Stewart dh 4 0 1 0
McCann c 5 0 2 0 Lugo 3b 4 1 3 0
Castillo dh 5 0 2 0 Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0
Sánchez 2b 5 1 1 0 Rogers c 3 1 1 0
Engel cf 4 0 2 0 Rodríguez ph 1 0 1 1
W.Castro ss 4 1 1 0
Chicago 000 030 020 5
Detroit 000 020 001 3

DP_Chicago 3, Detroit 0. LOB_Chicago 12, Detroit 7. 2B_Castillo (12), McCann (26), W.Castro (5). 3B_Moncada (5). HR_Anderson (18). SF_Dixon (5).

Chicago
Nova W,11-12 5 8 2 2 0 3
Marshall H,16 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Bummer H,24 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Colomé S,29-31 1 2 1 1 0 2
Detroit
Alexander L,1-4 4 1-3 10 3 3 0 4
McKay 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0
Garcia 1 3 2 2 1 1
J.Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Colomé.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:25. A_16,891 (41,297).

