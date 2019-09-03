Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 7 6 4 12 García cf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .276 Anderson ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .328 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Moncada 3b 1 1 0 0 3 1 .288 McCann c 4 1 1 3 0 2 .274 Jiménez lf 4 2 3 3 0 1 .252 Palka rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .020 Engel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Sánchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Collins dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .103 1-Mendick pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 6 5 2 16 Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .297 Allen cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289 Puig rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .234 a-Mercado ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Reyes dh 3 2 1 0 1 1 .235 Freeman 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .290 R.Pérez c 3 1 2 4 0 1 .228 Flaherty 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Chicago 010 000 140_6 7 0 Cleveland 100 010 300_5 6 0

a-struck out for Bauers in the 9th.

1-ran for Collins in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 5, Cleveland 2. 2B_Jiménez (11), Reyes (6). 3B_Collins (1). HR_Jiménez (24), off Clevinger; McCann (16), off Carrasco; Jiménez (24), off Carrasco; Lindor (27), off Cease; R.Pérez (22), off Marshall. RBIs_Jiménez 3 (57), McCann 3 (53), Lindor (64), R.Pérez 4 (54). SB_Moncada (8).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Sánchez, Palka, Anderson); Cleveland 0. RISP_Chicago 1 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 3.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cease 6 2-3 4 4 4 2 11 106 6.75 Marshall, W, 4-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 3.15 Bummer, H, 19 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 2.00 Colomé, S, 26-27 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.42

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger 7 2 2 2 4 9 109 2.71 Carrasco, L, 4-7, BS, 0-1 1 4 4 4 0 2 28 5.51 Hoyt 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Marshall 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:05. A_17,397 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.