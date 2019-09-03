Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5

September 3, 2019 11:31 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 7 6 4 12
García cf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .276
Anderson ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .328
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Moncada 3b 1 1 0 0 3 1 .288
McCann c 4 1 1 3 0 2 .274
Jiménez lf 4 2 3 3 0 1 .252
Palka rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .020
Engel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Sánchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Collins dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .103
1-Mendick pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 6 5 2 16
Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .297
Allen cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289
Puig rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .234
a-Mercado ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Reyes dh 3 2 1 0 1 1 .235
Freeman 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .290
R.Pérez c 3 1 2 4 0 1 .228
Flaherty 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Chicago 010 000 140_6 7 0
Cleveland 100 010 300_5 6 0

a-struck out for Bauers in the 9th.

1-ran for Collins in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 5, Cleveland 2. 2B_Jiménez (11), Reyes (6). 3B_Collins (1). HR_Jiménez (24), off Clevinger; McCann (16), off Carrasco; Jiménez (24), off Carrasco; Lindor (27), off Cease; R.Pérez (22), off Marshall. RBIs_Jiménez 3 (57), McCann 3 (53), Lindor (64), R.Pérez 4 (54). SB_Moncada (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Sánchez, Palka, Anderson); Cleveland 0. RISP_Chicago 1 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 3.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cease 6 2-3 4 4 4 2 11 106 6.75
Marshall, W, 4-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 3.15
Bummer, H, 19 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 2.00
Colomé, S, 26-27 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.42
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger 7 2 2 2 4 9 109 2.71
Carrasco, L, 4-7, BS, 0-1 1 4 4 4 0 2 28 5.51
Hoyt 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Marshall 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:05. A_17,397 (35,225).

