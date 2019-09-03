Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|4
|12
|
|García cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.276
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Moncada 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.288
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.274
|Jiménez lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.252
|Palka rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.020
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Sánchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Collins dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.103
|1-Mendick pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|2
|16
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.297
|Allen cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|a-Mercado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Reyes dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Freeman 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|R.Pérez c
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.228
|Flaherty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Chicago
|010
|000
|140_6
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|010
|300_5
|6
|0
a-struck out for Bauers in the 9th.
1-ran for Collins in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 5, Cleveland 2. 2B_Jiménez (11), Reyes (6). 3B_Collins (1). HR_Jiménez (24), off Clevinger; McCann (16), off Carrasco; Jiménez (24), off Carrasco; Lindor (27), off Cease; R.Pérez (22), off Marshall. RBIs_Jiménez 3 (57), McCann 3 (53), Lindor (64), R.Pérez 4 (54). SB_Moncada (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Sánchez, Palka, Anderson); Cleveland 0. RISP_Chicago 1 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 3.
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|6
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|11
|106
|6.75
|Marshall, W, 4-2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3.15
|Bummer, H, 19
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.00
|Colomé, S, 26-27
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.42
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger
|7
|
|2
|2
|2
|4
|9
|109
|2.71
|Carrasco, L, 4-7, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|28
|5.51
|Hoyt
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Marshall 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:05. A_17,397 (35,225).
