Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1

Chicago Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 27 1 1 1 Goins rf 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 Cordell rf 1 0 0 0 Mercado cf 3 0 0 0 Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 1 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Moncada dh 5 2 2 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 Castillo c 5 2 3 3 Freeman 3b 2 0 0 0 Collins 1b 3 1 0 0 Bauers lf 2 1 0 0 Mendick 3b 4 1 2 0 Plawecki c 2 0 1 1 Sánchez 2b 3 0 1 2 Haase ph-c 1 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 0 1 2 Allen rf 3 0 0 0

Chicago 020 103 001 — 7 Cleveland 010 000 000 — 1

LOB_Chicago 8, Cleveland 3. 2B_Moncada (25), Jiménez (13), Castillo 2 (11), Anderson (29), Plawecki (9). HR_Castillo (9). S_Mercado (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago López W,9-12 9 1 1 1 3 11

Cleveland Plesac L,7-6 5 8 6 6 2 4 Wood 1 1 0 0 1 3 Otero 2 2 0 0 0 2 Maton 1 1 1 0 0 1

Plesac pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Maton (Jiménez). WP_Wood.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:38. A_18,913 (35,225).

