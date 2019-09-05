Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|
|Totals
|27
|1
|1
|1
|
|Goins rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castillo c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Freeman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bauers lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mendick 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Haase ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Allen rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|020
|103
|001
|—
|7
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
LOB_Chicago 8, Cleveland 3. 2B_Moncada (25), Jiménez (13), Castillo 2 (11), Anderson (29), Plawecki (9). HR_Castillo (9). S_Mercado (6).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López W,9-12
|9
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|11
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac L,7-6
|5
|
|8
|6
|6
|2
|4
|Wood
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Otero
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
Plesac pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Maton (Jiménez). WP_Wood.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:38. A_18,913 (35,225).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.