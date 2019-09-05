Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|3
|10
|
|Goins rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Cordell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Moncada dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Castillo c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.209
|Collins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.118
|Mendick 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.256
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.231
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|1
|1
|1
|3
|11
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Freeman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Bauers lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|a-Haase ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Allen rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Chicago
|020
|103
|001_7
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|000_1
|1
|0
a-struck out for Plawecki in the 8th.
LOB_Chicago 8, Cleveland 3. 2B_Moncada (25), Jiménez (13), Castillo 2 (11), Anderson (29), Plawecki (9). HR_Castillo (9), off Plesac. RBIs_Castillo 3 (30), Sánchez 2 (37), Engel 2 (19), Plawecki (16). S_Mercado.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Engel, Moncada, Jiménez, Collins); Cleveland 2 (Reyes, Allen). RISP_Chicago 4 for 15; Cleveland 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Castillo.
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 9-12
|9
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|11
|109
|5.17
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 7-6
|5
|
|8
|6
|6
|2
|4
|90
|3.98
|Wood
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|4.22
|Otero
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|5.06
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Wood 3-3. HBP_Maton (Jiménez). WP_Wood. PB_Haase (1).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:38. A_18,913 (35,225).
