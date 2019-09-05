Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1

September 5, 2019 3:59 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 12 7 3 10
Goins rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Cordell rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .332
Jiménez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Moncada dh 5 2 2 0 0 0 .292
Castillo c 5 2 3 3 0 0 .209
Collins 1b 3 1 0 0 2 3 .118
Mendick 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .400
Sánchez 2b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .256
Engel cf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .231
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 1 1 1 3 11
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .297
Mercado cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .239
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Freeman 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .286
Bauers lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .232
Plawecki c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .218
a-Haase ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Allen rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Chicago 020 103 001_7 12 0
Cleveland 010 000 000_1 1 0

a-struck out for Plawecki in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago 8, Cleveland 3. 2B_Moncada (25), Jiménez (13), Castillo 2 (11), Anderson (29), Plawecki (9). HR_Castillo (9), off Plesac. RBIs_Castillo 3 (30), Sánchez 2 (37), Engel 2 (19), Plawecki (16). S_Mercado.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Engel, Moncada, Jiménez, Collins); Cleveland 2 (Reyes, Allen). RISP_Chicago 4 for 15; Cleveland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Castillo.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, W, 9-12 9 1 1 1 3 11 109 5.17
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac, L, 7-6 5 8 6 6 2 4 90 3.98
Wood 1 1 0 0 1 3 21 4.22
Otero 2 2 0 0 0 2 23 5.06
Maton 1 1 1 0 0 1 19 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Wood 3-3. HBP_Maton (Jiménez). WP_Wood. PB_Haase (1).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:38. A_18,913 (35,225).

