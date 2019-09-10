Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|b-Cuthbert ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dini c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|120
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Chicago
|410
|000
|20x
|—
|7
E_O’Hearn (3), Dini (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Merrifield (36), McCann (24), Abreu (34). HR_Mondesi (8), Gordon (13), O’Hearn (12), Jiménez (25), Engel (3), Moncada (23).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Junis, L, 9-13
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|7
|Hill
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McCarthy
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Speier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nova, W, 10-12
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Fry
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Marshall, H, 13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bummer, H, 21
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cordero
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Junis pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Marshall pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Bummer pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:02. A_15,196 (40,615).
