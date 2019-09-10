Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

September 10, 2019 11:20 pm
 
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 33 7 9 7
Merrifield rf 4 0 2 0 García rf 5 1 1 0
Mondesi ss 4 1 1 1 Anderson ss 4 1 0 0
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0
Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 4 2 3 2
Gordon lf 4 1 2 1 Jiménez lf 4 1 1 4
O’Hearn 1b 2 1 1 1 McCann c 4 0 1 0
b-Cuthbert ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Collins dh 2 0 0 0
Viloria c 2 0 0 0 Sánchez 2b 2 0 0 0
a-McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 1 2 1
Dini c 1 0 1 0
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0
Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0
Kansas City 120 000 000 3
Chicago 410 000 20x 7

E_O’Hearn (3), Dini (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Merrifield (36), McCann (24), Abreu (34). HR_Mondesi (8), Gordon (13), O’Hearn (12), Jiménez (25), Engel (3), Moncada (23).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Junis, L, 9-13 5 6 5 5 3 7
Hill 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
McCarthy 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3
Speier 1 1 0 0 1 0
Chicago
Nova, W, 10-12 5 2-3 6 3 3 0 5
Fry 0 0 0 0 1 0
Marshall, H, 13 1 0 0 0 1 0
Bummer, H, 21 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cordero 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Junis pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Marshall pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Bummer pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:02. A_15,196 (40,615).

