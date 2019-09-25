Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

September 25, 2019 11:38 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 2 5 10
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .287
Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .307
Luplow lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .257
Reyes dh 4 2 3 0 0 1 .232
R.Pérez c 2 0 1 0 2 0 .240
Freeman 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .276
b-Allen ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Flaherty 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .118
c-Chang ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .182
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 14 6 2 9
García lf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .279
Cordell lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Anderson ss 5 2 4 0 0 0 .339
Abreu 1b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .283
Moncada 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .313
Collins c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .156
Sánchez 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .255
Skole dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .208
a-Castillo ph-dh 2 1 1 3 0 0 .211
Engel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Palka rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .091
Cleveland 001 020 000_3 6 1
Chicago 301 100 30x_8 14 0

a-grounded out for Skole in the 5th. b-struck out for Freeman in the 7th. c-walked for Flaherty in the 9th.

E_Santana (10). LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Moncada (34). HR_Ramírez (23), off Detwiler; García (8), off Bieber; Castillo (11), off Clippard. RBIs_Freeman (24), Ramírez (83), García (39), Sánchez (42), Abreu (122), Castillo 3 (39). SB_Puig (5). CS_Palka (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Luplow, Lindor 2); Chicago 4 (Skole 2, Moncada, Abreu). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; Chicago 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_R.Pérez, Freeman, Moncada, Sánchez. GIDP_Freeman.

DP_Cleveland 1 (R.Pérez, Lindor, R.Pérez); Chicago 1 (Sánchez, Anderson, Abreu).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, L, 15-8 5 2-3 10 5 3 1 7 98 3.28
Cimber 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.18
O.Pérez 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 12 3.98
Clippard 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 16 2.90
Karinchak 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.08
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Detwiler, W, 3-5 5 5 3 3 0 1 65 6.85
Marshall, H, 17 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 2 39 2.57
Bummer, H, 25 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 2.23
Herrera 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 18 6.20
Fry 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 16 4.83
Colomé, S, 30-32 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.54

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-0, Clippard 2-2, Karinchak 1-0, Bummer 2-0, Colomé 3-0. WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:17. A_15,980 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|27 GEOINTegration Summit
9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches