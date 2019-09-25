Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|2
|5
|10
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.287
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Luplow lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Reyes dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|R.Pérez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.240
|Freeman 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|b-Allen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Flaherty 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|c-Chang ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|14
|6
|2
|9
|
|García lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Cordell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Collins c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Sánchez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Skole dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|a-Castillo ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.211
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Palka rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|Cleveland
|001
|020
|000_3
|6
|1
|Chicago
|301
|100
|30x_8
|14
|0
a-grounded out for Skole in the 5th. b-struck out for Freeman in the 7th. c-walked for Flaherty in the 9th.
E_Santana (10). LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Moncada (34). HR_Ramírez (23), off Detwiler; García (8), off Bieber; Castillo (11), off Clippard. RBIs_Freeman (24), Ramírez (83), García (39), Sánchez (42), Abreu (122), Castillo 3 (39). SB_Puig (5). CS_Palka (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Luplow, Lindor 2); Chicago 4 (Skole 2, Moncada, Abreu). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; Chicago 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_R.Pérez, Freeman, Moncada, Sánchez. GIDP_Freeman.
DP_Cleveland 1 (R.Pérez, Lindor, R.Pérez); Chicago 1 (Sánchez, Anderson, Abreu).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 15-8
|5
|2-3
|10
|5
|3
|1
|7
|98
|3.28
|Cimber
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.18
|O.Pérez
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|3.98
|Clippard
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|2.90
|Karinchak
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.08
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detwiler, W, 3-5
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|65
|6.85
|Marshall, H, 17
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|39
|2.57
|Bummer, H, 25
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2.23
|Herrera
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|6.20
|Fry
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|4.83
|Colomé, S, 30-32
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.54
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-0, Clippard 2-2, Karinchak 1-0, Bummer 2-0, Colomé 3-0. WP_Fry.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:17. A_15,980 (40,615).
