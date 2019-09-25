Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 2 5 10 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .287 Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .307 Luplow lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .257 Reyes dh 4 2 3 0 0 1 .232 R.Pérez c 2 0 1 0 2 0 .240 Freeman 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .276 b-Allen ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Flaherty 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .118 c-Chang ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .182

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 8 14 6 2 9 García lf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .279 Cordell lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Anderson ss 5 2 4 0 0 0 .339 Abreu 1b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .283 Moncada 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .313 Collins c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .156 Sánchez 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .255 Skole dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .208 a-Castillo ph-dh 2 1 1 3 0 0 .211 Engel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Palka rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .091

Cleveland 001 020 000_3 6 1 Chicago 301 100 30x_8 14 0

a-grounded out for Skole in the 5th. b-struck out for Freeman in the 7th. c-walked for Flaherty in the 9th.

E_Santana (10). LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Moncada (34). HR_Ramírez (23), off Detwiler; García (8), off Bieber; Castillo (11), off Clippard. RBIs_Freeman (24), Ramírez (83), García (39), Sánchez (42), Abreu (122), Castillo 3 (39). SB_Puig (5). CS_Palka (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Luplow, Lindor 2); Chicago 4 (Skole 2, Moncada, Abreu). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; Chicago 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_R.Pérez, Freeman, Moncada, Sánchez. GIDP_Freeman.

DP_Cleveland 1 (R.Pérez, Lindor, R.Pérez); Chicago 1 (Sánchez, Anderson, Abreu).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, L, 15-8 5 2-3 10 5 3 1 7 98 3.28 Cimber 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.18 O.Pérez 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 12 3.98 Clippard 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 16 2.90 Karinchak 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.08

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Detwiler, W, 3-5 5 5 3 3 0 1 65 6.85 Marshall, H, 17 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 2 39 2.57 Bummer, H, 25 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 2.23 Herrera 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 18 6.20 Fry 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 16 4.83 Colomé, S, 30-32 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.54

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-0, Clippard 2-2, Karinchak 1-0, Bummer 2-0, Colomé 3-0. WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:17. A_15,980 (40,615).

