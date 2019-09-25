Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

September 25, 2019 11:38 pm
 
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 2 Totals 38 8 14 6
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 García lf 3 1 1 1
Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 Cordell lf 1 0 0 0
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 5 2 4 0
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 5 1 3 1
Luplow lf 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 5 1 1 0
Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 1 Collins c 4 0 0 0
Reyes dh 4 2 3 0 Sánchez 2b 4 1 2 1
R.Pérez c 2 0 1 0 Skole dh 2 0 0 0
Freeman 2b 2 0 1 1 Castillo ph-dh 2 1 1 3
Allen ph 1 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 0 0 0
Flaherty 2b 0 0 0 0 Palka rf 3 1 2 0
Chang ph 0 0 0 0
Cleveland 001 020 000 3
Chicago 301 100 30x 8

E_Santana (10). DP_Cleveland 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Moncada (34). HR_Ramírez (23), García (8), Castillo (11). SB_Puig (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber L,15-8 5 2-3 10 5 3 1 7
Cimber 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
O.Pérez 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Clippard 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Karinchak 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Detwiler W,3-5 5 5 3 3 0 1
Marshall H,17 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 2
Bummer H,25 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Herrera 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4
Fry 1-3 1 0 0 2 0
Colomé S,30-32 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:17. A_15,980 (40,615).

