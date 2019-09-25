Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Cleveland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 2 Totals 38 8 14 6 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 García lf 3 1 1 1 Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 Cordell lf 1 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 5 2 4 0 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 5 1 3 1 Luplow lf 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 5 1 1 0 Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 1 Collins c 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 2 3 0 Sánchez 2b 4 1 2 1 R.Pérez c 2 0 1 0 Skole dh 2 0 0 0 Freeman 2b 2 0 1 1 Castillo ph-dh 2 1 1 3 Allen ph 1 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 0 0 0 Flaherty 2b 0 0 0 0 Palka rf 3 1 2 0 Chang ph 0 0 0 0

Cleveland 001 020 000 — 3 Chicago 301 100 30x — 8

E_Santana (10). DP_Cleveland 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Moncada (34). HR_Ramírez (23), García (8), Castillo (11). SB_Puig (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Bieber L,15-8 5 2-3 10 5 3 1 7 Cimber 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 O.Pérez 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 Clippard 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Karinchak 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago Detwiler W,3-5 5 5 3 3 0 1 Marshall H,17 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 2 Bummer H,25 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Herrera 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 Fry 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 Colomé S,30-32 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:17. A_15,980 (40,615).

