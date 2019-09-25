Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|38
|8
|14
|6
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|García lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|4
|0
|
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Luplow lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Collins c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Sánchez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|R.Pérez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Skole dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Castillo ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Allen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flaherty 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Palka rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Chang ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|001
|020
|000
|—
|3
|Chicago
|301
|100
|30x
|—
|8
E_Santana (10). DP_Cleveland 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Moncada (34). HR_Ramírez (23), García (8), Castillo (11). SB_Puig (5).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber L,15-8
|5
|2-3
|10
|5
|3
|1
|7
|Cimber
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O.Pérez
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Clippard
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Karinchak
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detwiler W,3-5
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Marshall H,17
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Bummer H,25
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Herrera
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Fry
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Colomé S,30-32
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Fry.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:17. A_15,980 (40,615).
