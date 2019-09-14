Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7

September 14, 2019 2:08 am
 
Chicago Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 9 15 9 Totals 35 7 12 6
García lf 5 1 2 0 Long lf 4 0 2 2
Anderson ss 5 1 2 1 Moore ph 0 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 4 2 1 1 Vogelbach ph 1 0 1 2
Jiménez dh 4 2 2 1 Broxton pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 5 1 3 4 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0
Mendick 2b 5 0 2 1 Nola 1b 3 1 0 0
Engel cf 5 1 2 1 Seager 3b 4 1 0 0
Collins c 4 0 0 0 Lewis rf 4 0 1 1
Cordell rf 3 1 1 0 Narváez dh 5 1 3 1
Bishop pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 1 2 0
Gordon 2b 4 0 2 0
Smith cf 3 1 1 0
Lopes ph-lf 0 1 0 0
Chicago 113 300 001 9
Seattle 300 200 020 7

E_Crawford (11). DP_Chicago 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Seattle 9. 2B_Anderson (31), Moncada (28), Vogelbach (16). 3B_Moncada (4). HR_Abreu (33), Engel (4), Jiménez (27). SB_Smith 2 (41). SF_Lewis (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Covey 3 2-3 7 5 5 3 2
Osich W,3-0 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 3
Marshall H,14 1 0 0 0 1 0
Bummer H,22 2-3 0 2 2 2 0
Colomé S,27-28 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Seattle
Kikuchi L,6-9 2 1-3 10 5 5 1 1
LeBlanc 2 3 3 3 2 2
Brennan 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Magill 1 1 0 0 0 2
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Adams 1 1 1 1 0 1

LeBlanc pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Covey.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:47. A_17,255 (47,943).

