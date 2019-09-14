Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|9
|15
|9
|3
|8
|
|García lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.334
|Abreu 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Jiménez dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.254
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.305
|Mendick 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Engel cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Collins c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.082
|Cordell rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|6
|7
|6
|
|Long lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|b-Moore ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|c-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.212
|1-Broxton pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.241
|Nola 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Lewis rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.455
|Narváez dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|2-Bishop pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.102
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Smith cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|a-Lopes ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Chicago
|113
|300
|001_9
|15
|0
|Seattle
|300
|200
|020_7
|12
|1
a-walked for Smith in the 8th. b- for Long in the 8th. c-doubled for Moore in the 8th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th. 2-ran for Narváez in the 9th.
E_Crawford (11). LOB_Chicago 7, Seattle 9. 2B_Anderson (31), Moncada (28), Vogelbach (16). 3B_Moncada (4). HR_Abreu (33), off Kikuchi; Engel (4), off Kikuchi; Jiménez (27), off Adams. RBIs_Abreu (116), Anderson (53), Moncada 4 (72), Mendick (2), Engel (21), Jiménez (68), Lewis (5), Narváez (51), Long 2 (6), Vogelbach 2 (74). SB_Smith 2 (41). CS_Engel (2), Long (1), Cordell (1). SF_Lewis.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Mendick, Abreu, Engel); Seattle 4 (Crawford 2, Nola). RISP_Chicago 3 for 8; Seattle 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Long, Gordon. GIDP_Seager.
DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Anderson, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Covey
|3
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|2
|69
|7.98
|Osich, W, 3-0
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|4.79
|Marshall, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.93
|Bummer, H, 22
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|21
|2.45
|Colomé, S, 27-28
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|2.40
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 6-9
|2
|1-3
|10
|5
|5
|1
|1
|60
|5.24
|LeBlanc
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|42
|5.58
|Brennan
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.83
|Magill
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.32
|Swanson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.40
|Adams
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.90
Inherited runners-scored_Osich 1-0, Colomé 2-2, Brennan 1-0. WP_Covey.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:47. A_17,255 (47,943).
