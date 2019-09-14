Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7

September 14, 2019 2:08 am
 
1 min read
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 9 15 9 3 8
García lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .276
Anderson ss 5 1 2 1 0 2 .334
Abreu 1b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .284
Jiménez dh 4 2 2 1 1 1 .254
Moncada 3b 5 1 3 4 0 0 .305
Mendick 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .333
Engel cf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .232
Collins c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .082
Cordell rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .224
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 12 6 7 6
Long lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .236
b-Moore ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214
c-Vogelbach ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .212
1-Broxton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .115
Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 2 3 .241
Nola 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .261
Seager 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .249
Lewis rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .455
Narváez dh 5 1 3 1 0 0 .276
2-Bishop pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .102
Murphy c 4 1 2 0 1 1 .276
Gordon 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .278
Smith cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .231
a-Lopes ph-lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .258
Chicago 113 300 001_9 15 0
Seattle 300 200 020_7 12 1

a-walked for Smith in the 8th. b- for Long in the 8th. c-doubled for Moore in the 8th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th. 2-ran for Narváez in the 9th.

E_Crawford (11). LOB_Chicago 7, Seattle 9. 2B_Anderson (31), Moncada (28), Vogelbach (16). 3B_Moncada (4). HR_Abreu (33), off Kikuchi; Engel (4), off Kikuchi; Jiménez (27), off Adams. RBIs_Abreu (116), Anderson (53), Moncada 4 (72), Mendick (2), Engel (21), Jiménez (68), Lewis (5), Narváez (51), Long 2 (6), Vogelbach 2 (74). SB_Smith 2 (41). CS_Engel (2), Long (1), Cordell (1). SF_Lewis.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Mendick, Abreu, Engel); Seattle 4 (Crawford 2, Nola). RISP_Chicago 3 for 8; Seattle 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Long, Gordon. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Anderson, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Covey 3 2-3 7 5 5 3 2 69 7.98
Osich, W, 3-0 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 3 34 4.79
Marshall, H, 14 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 2.93
Bummer, H, 22 2-3 0 2 2 2 0 21 2.45
Colomé, S, 27-28 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 32 2.40
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, L, 6-9 2 1-3 10 5 5 1 1 60 5.24
LeBlanc 2 3 3 3 2 2 42 5.58
Brennan 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 4.83
Magill 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 4.32
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 6.40
Adams 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.90

Inherited runners-scored_Osich 1-0, Colomé 2-2, Brennan 1-0. WP_Covey.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:47. A_17,255 (47,943).

