Chiefs-Raiders Preview Capsule

KANSAS CITY (1-0) at OAKLAND (1-0)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chiefs by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Kansas City 1-0; Oakland 1-0

SERIES RECORD – Chiefs lead 65-53-2

LAST MEETING – Chiefs beat Raiders 35-3, Dec. 30, 2018

LAST WEEK – Chiefs beat Jaguars 40-26; Raiders beat Broncos 24-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chiefs No. 2, Raiders No. 19

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (15), PASS (3).

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (10), PASS (24).

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (19), PASS (16).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (12), PASS (16).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Chiefs won eight of nine in rivalry. They are 21-2 against AFC West in last 23 games. … Chiefs had 491 yards total offense last week vs. Jacksonville, fourth most in league. … Kansas City was plus-2 in turnovers vs. Jaguars. … Raiders coach Jon Gruden is 4-2 vs. Chiefs coach Andy Reid. … Reid needs one win to match Chuck Noll (209) for sixth-most wins in NFL history. … Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins had nine catches for 198 yards and three TDs at Jacksonville. … KC lost top WR Tyreek Hill with dislocated clavicle. … RB LeSean McCoy had 10 carries for 81 yards in Chiefs debut last week. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes followed 5,000-yard, 50-TD pass season with 378 yards passing and three TDs against Jaguars. … Chiefs did not punt in season opener. … Kansas City scored at least 25 points in 22 straight games, longest streak in NFL history. … Oakland seeks second 2-0 start since winning 2002 AFC title; also did it in 2017 before stumbling to 6-10 record. … Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs became first player with at least 100 yards from scrimmage, two rushing TDs in NFL debut since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001. … Oakland WR Tyrell Williams had eighth career 100-yard game last week with six catches, 105 yards and TD. … Raiders allowed no sacks, no QB hits last week for fifth time in Derek Carr’s six seasons. … Carr needs 81 yards passing to break Ken Stabler’s franchise mark of 19,078. … DE Benson Mayowa had two sacks in opener, becoming first Raider with multi-sack game since Khalil Mack in 2017. … Fantasy tip: Oakland TE Darren Waller was Carr’s favorite target with Antonio Brown gone. Waller had seven catches, 70 yards on team-high eight targets and figures to be major part of offense each week.

