Chiefs-Raiders Stats

Kansas City 0 28 0 0—28 Oakland 10 0 0 0—10 First Quarter

Oak_FG Carlson 28, 10:21.

Oak_T.Williams 4 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 4:46.

Second Quarter

KC_Robinson 44 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:55.

KC_Hardman 42 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:51.

KC_Kelce 27 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:41.

KC_Robinson 39 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :40.

A_52,748.

KC Oak First downs 24 19 Total Net Yards 464 307 Rushes-yards 22-31 19-129 Passing 433 178 Punt Returns 6-48 2-10 Kickoff Returns 2-37 1-30 Interceptions Ret. 2-10 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 30-44-0 23-38-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-10 3-20 Punts 5-39.2 6-44.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0 Penalties-Yards 10-114 7-52 Time of Possession 32:35 27:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, McCoy 11-23, Dam.Williams 9-8, Thompson 1-1, Mahomes 1-(minus 1). Oakland, Jacobs 12-99, Carr 2-18, Washington 3-9, Richard 2-3.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 30-44-0-443. Oakland, Carr 23-38-2-198.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 7-107, Robinson 6-172, Watkins 6-49, Hardman 4-61, Dam.Williams 3-48, McCoy 3-0, Thomas 1-6. Oakland, Waller 6-63, T.Williams 5-46, Renfrow 4-30, Carrier 3-33, Washington 2-26, Richard 2-2, Grant 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

