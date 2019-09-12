Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

China hires Olympic record holder Bjoerndalen as coach

September 12, 2019 11:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OSLO, Norway (AP) — China has hired the most decorated male Winter Olympian in history, biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, as a coach as it ramps up preparations to host the 2022 Games.

The Norwegian, who won eight Olympic golds and 13 total medals, says on Instagram he will be head coach of the Chinese biathlon team. His wife Darya Domracheva, a four-time gold medalist, will be a coach on the women’s squad.

Since landing the right to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, China has been trying to expand beyond its core sports of speed skating and figure skating. Government money has poured into sports like skiing and ice hockey.

China surprised many last month when Yan Zhang won the women’s 7.5-kilometer pursuit at the summer biathlon world championships, which is held on asphalt using roller-skis, and considered a valuable tune-up for the winter season.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate