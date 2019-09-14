Cincinnati 1, Montreal 0

Cincinnati 1 0 — 1 Montreal 0 0 — 0

First half_1, Cincinnati, Cruz, 6, 1st minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Jimmy Hague; Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop.

Yellow Cards_Lovitz, Montreal, 45th; Okwonkwo, Montreal, 50th; Waston, Cincinnati, 60th; Camacho, Montreal, 68th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, C.J. Morgante, David Barrie. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.

A_17,159.

Lineups

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Maikel Van der Werff, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya (Nick Hagglund, 89th), Leonardo Bertone, Allan Cruz (Fatai Alashe, 70th), Greg Garza, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Emmanuel Ledesma; Darren Mattocks (Rashawn Dally, 86th).

Montreal_Evan Bush; Rudy Camacho, Daniel Lovitz, Jukka Raitala, Bacary Sagna; Ignacio Piatti, Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider; Bojan Krkic (Lassi Lappalainen, 76th), Orji Okwonkwo (Ballou Tabla, 69th), Maximiliano Urruti.

