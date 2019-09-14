Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cincinnati 1, Montreal 0

September 14, 2019 9:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cincinnati 1 0 1
Montreal 0 0 0

First half_1, Cincinnati, Cruz, 6, 1st minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Jimmy Hague; Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop.

Yellow Cards_Lovitz, Montreal, 45th; Okwonkwo, Montreal, 50th; Waston, Cincinnati, 60th; Camacho, Montreal, 68th.

Advertisement

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, C.J. Morgante, David Barrie. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

A_17,159.

___

Lineups

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Maikel Van der Werff, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya (Nick Hagglund, 89th), Leonardo Bertone, Allan Cruz (Fatai Alashe, 70th), Greg Garza, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Emmanuel Ledesma; Darren Mattocks (Rashawn Dally, 86th).

Montreal_Evan Bush; Rudy Camacho, Daniel Lovitz, Jukka Raitala, Bacary Sagna; Ignacio Piatti, Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider; Bojan Krkic (Lassi Lappalainen, 76th), Orji Okwonkwo (Ballou Tabla, 69th), Maximiliano Urruti.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in