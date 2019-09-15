Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 3 7 Ervin lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289 VanMeter 2b-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .243 Suárez 3b 3 2 2 2 1 1 .271 Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Lorenzen cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .233 O’Grady 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Blandino ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .227 Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Bauer p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 1 11 Flores 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .315 Marte cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .327 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Rojas lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Jones rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Avila c 2 1 0 0 1 2 .213 Gallen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cincinnati 000 201 000_3 6 2 Arizona 001 000 000_1 4 0

a-walked for O’Grady in the 6th. b-reached on error for Sherfy in the 6th. c-struck out for Andriese in the 8th.

E_Blandino (1), Suárez (16). LOB_Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4. HR_VanMeter (8), off Gallen; Suárez 2 (47), off Gallen. RBIs_VanMeter (23), Suárez 2 (100), Flores (30). SB_Aquino (4), Lorenzen (4). CS_Ervin (3). S_Gallen.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Peraza); Arizona 1 (Walker). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 2; Arizona 1 for 3.

GIDP_Ahmed.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, Blandino, VanMeter).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer W,2-4 8 4 1 1 1 9 117 6.39 R.Iglesias S,31-36 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.19

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen L,2-3 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 5 103 2.89 Scott 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 6.75 Sherfy 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.51 Andriese 2 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.64 Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.86

Scott pitched to 1 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-0, Sherfy 3-0. WP_Gallen.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:55. A_25,193 (48,519).

