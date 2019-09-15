Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1

September 15, 2019 7:14 pm
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 3 7
Ervin lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289
VanMeter 2b-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .243
Suárez 3b 3 2 2 2 1 1 .271
Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Lorenzen cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .233
O’Grady 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Blandino ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .227
Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Bauer p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 1 11
Flores 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .315
Marte cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .327
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Rojas lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Avila c 2 1 0 0 1 2 .213
Gallen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 201 000_3 6 2
Arizona 001 000 000_1 4 0

a-walked for O’Grady in the 6th. b-reached on error for Sherfy in the 6th. c-struck out for Andriese in the 8th.

E_Blandino (1), Suárez (16). LOB_Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4. HR_VanMeter (8), off Gallen; Suárez 2 (47), off Gallen. RBIs_VanMeter (23), Suárez 2 (100), Flores (30). SB_Aquino (4), Lorenzen (4). CS_Ervin (3). S_Gallen.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Peraza); Arizona 1 (Walker). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 2; Arizona 1 for 3.

GIDP_Ahmed.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, Blandino, VanMeter).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer W,2-4 8 4 1 1 1 9 117 6.39
R.Iglesias S,31-36 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.19
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen L,2-3 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 5 103 2.89
Scott 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 6.75
Sherfy 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.51
Andriese 2 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.64
Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.86

Scott pitched to 1 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-0, Sherfy 3-0. WP_Gallen.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:55. A_25,193 (48,519).

