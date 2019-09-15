Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|7
|
|Ervin lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|VanMeter 2b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Suárez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.271
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Lorenzen cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|O’Grady 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Blandino ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Bauer p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|1
|11
|
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Rojas lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Avila c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Gallen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|000
|201
|000_3
|6
|2
|Arizona
|001
|000
|000_1
|4
|0
a-walked for O’Grady in the 6th. b-reached on error for Sherfy in the 6th. c-struck out for Andriese in the 8th.
E_Blandino (1), Suárez (16). LOB_Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4. HR_VanMeter (8), off Gallen; Suárez 2 (47), off Gallen. RBIs_VanMeter (23), Suárez 2 (100), Flores (30). SB_Aquino (4), Lorenzen (4). CS_Ervin (3). S_Gallen.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Peraza); Arizona 1 (Walker). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 2; Arizona 1 for 3.
GIDP_Ahmed.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, Blandino, VanMeter).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer W,2-4
|8
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|117
|6.39
|R.Iglesias S,31-36
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.19
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen L,2-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|103
|2.89
|Scott
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|6.75
|Sherfy
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.51
|Andriese
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.64
|Crichton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.86
Scott pitched to 1 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-0, Sherfy 3-0. WP_Gallen.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:55. A_25,193 (48,519).
