Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1

Cincinnati Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 30 1 4 1 Ervin lf 4 0 1 0 Flores 2b 4 0 1 1 VanMeter 2b-1b 4 1 1 1 Marte cf 4 0 2 0 Suárez 3b 3 2 2 2 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 Rojas lf 4 0 1 0 Lorenzen cf 3 0 0 0 Jones rf 3 0 0 0 O’Grady 1b 2 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Blandino ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Avila c 2 1 0 0 Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 Gallen p 0 0 0 0 Bauer p 3 0 1 0 Scott p 0 0 0 0 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati 000 201 000 — 3 Arizona 001 000 000 — 1

E_Blandino (1), Suárez (16). DP_Cincinnati 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4. HR_VanMeter (8), Suárez 2 (47). SB_Aquino (4), Lorenzen (4). S_Gallen (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Bauer W,2-4 8 4 1 1 1 9 R.Iglesias S,31-36 1 0 0 0 0 2

Arizona Gallen L,2-3 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 5 Scott 0 0 0 0 1 0 Sherfy 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Andriese 2 1 0 0 0 1 Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 1

Scott pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_Gallen.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:55. A_25,193 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.