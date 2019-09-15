Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Ervin lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|VanMeter 2b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lorenzen cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blandino ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avila c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bauer p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|201
|000
|—
|3
|Arizona
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Blandino (1), Suárez (16). DP_Cincinnati 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4. HR_VanMeter (8), Suárez 2 (47). SB_Aquino (4), Lorenzen (4). S_Gallen (4).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bauer W,2-4
|8
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|R.Iglesias S,31-36
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen L,2-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Scott
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sherfy
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andriese
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crichton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Scott pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
WP_Gallen.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:55. A_25,193 (48,519).
