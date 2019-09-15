Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1

September 15, 2019 7:14 pm
 
Cincinnati Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 30 1 4 1
Ervin lf 4 0 1 0 Flores 2b 4 0 1 1
VanMeter 2b-1b 4 1 1 1 Marte cf 4 0 2 0
Suárez 3b 3 2 2 2 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0
Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0
Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 Rojas lf 4 0 1 0
Lorenzen cf 3 0 0 0 Jones rf 3 0 0 0
O’Grady 1b 2 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
Blandino ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Avila c 2 1 0 0
Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 Gallen p 0 0 0 0
Bauer p 3 0 1 0 Scott p 0 0 0 0
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0
Lamb ph 1 0 0 0
Andriese p 0 0 0 0
Vargas ph 1 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 201 000 3
Arizona 001 000 000 1

E_Blandino (1), Suárez (16). DP_Cincinnati 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4. HR_VanMeter (8), Suárez 2 (47). SB_Aquino (4), Lorenzen (4). S_Gallen (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Bauer W,2-4 8 4 1 1 1 9
R.Iglesias S,31-36 1 0 0 0 0 2
Arizona
Gallen L,2-3 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 5
Scott 0 0 0 0 1 0
Sherfy 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Andriese 2 1 0 0 0 1
Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 1

Scott pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_Gallen.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:55. A_25,193 (48,519).

