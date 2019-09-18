Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|
|Blandino 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Zobrist 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstellanos rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Norwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ervin lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|VanMeter ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Descalso pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lorenzen cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lester p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mahle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dietrich ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Happ ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bote 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|100
|1
|—
|3
|Chicago
|000
|100
|100
|0
|—
|2
E_Bote (15). DP_Cincinnati 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Cincinnati 11, Chicago 3. 2B_J.Iglesias (19), Castellanos (19), Happ (4), Caratini (11). HR_Suárez (48), Contreras (24). SB_Lorenzen (5). SF_Blandino (2), Schwarber (6). S_Mahle (5).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahle
|6
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Stephenson BS,0-3
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Romano
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett W,5-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R.Iglesias S,33-38
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strop
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ryan
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chatwood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Holland
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwood L,0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Underwood Jr.
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lester pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
WP_Mahle, Norwood.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:40. A_36,578 (41,649).
