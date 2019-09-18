Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

September 18, 2019 11:55 pm
 
Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 32 2 4 2
Blandino 2b 3 0 1 1 Zobrist 2b 3 0 0 0
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 Wick p 0 0 0 0
O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0
Romano p 0 0 0 0 Cstellanos rf-lf 4 1 1 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 2 0 0 1
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Holland p 0 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 5 1 2 1 Norwood p 0 0 0 0
Aquino rf 5 1 1 0 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0
Ervin lf 2 0 1 0 Contreras c 4 1 1 1
VanMeter ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Caratini 1b 4 0 1 0
J.Iglesias ss 5 1 3 1 Descalso pr 0 0 0 0
Casali c 2 0 1 0 Heyward cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Barnhart ph-c 1 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0
Lorenzen cf 5 0 1 0 Lester p 1 0 0 0
Mahle p 1 0 0 0 Phelps p 0 0 0 0
Dietrich ph 0 0 0 0 Kemp ph 1 0 0 0
Peraza ph-2b 0 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0
Ryan p 0 0 0 0
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0
Happ ph 1 0 1 0
Bote 2b 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 100 100 1 3
Chicago 000 100 100 0 2

E_Bote (15). DP_Cincinnati 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Cincinnati 11, Chicago 3. 2B_J.Iglesias (19), Castellanos (19), Happ (4), Caratini (11). HR_Suárez (48), Contreras (24). SB_Lorenzen (5). SF_Blandino (2), Schwarber (6). S_Mahle (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Mahle 6 1 1 1 2 3
Stephenson BS,0-3 2 2 1 1 0 2
Romano 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Garrett W,5-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
R.Iglesias S,33-38 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Lester 5 6 1 1 2 5
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 1
Strop 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Ryan 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Chatwood 1 0 0 0 0 3
Wick 1 0 0 0 1 1
Holland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Norwood L,0-1 1-3 2 1 1 2 0
Underwood Jr. 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Lester pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Mahle, Norwood.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:40. A_36,578 (41,649).

