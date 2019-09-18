Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|6
|11
|
|Blandino 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Aquino rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Ervin lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-VanMeter ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Casali c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|f-Barnhart ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Lorenzen cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Mahle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|c-Dietrich ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|d-Peraza ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|2
|8
|
|Zobrist 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Castellanos rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.238
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Norwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Caratini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|1-Descalso pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Lester p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|e-Happ ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Bote 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|100
|1_3
|10
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|100
|0_2
|4
|1
a-grounded out for Ervin in the 6th. b-struck out for Phelps in the 6th. c- for Mahle in the 7th. d-walked for Dietrich in the 7th. e-doubled for Chatwood in the 8th. f-grounded out for Casali in the 9th. g-struck out for Stephenson in the 9th.
1-ran for Caratini in the 10th.
E_Bote (15). LOB_Cincinnati 11, Chicago 3. 2B_J.Iglesias (19), Castellanos (19), Happ (4), Caratini (11). HR_Suárez (48), off Lester; Contreras (24), off Stephenson. RBIs_Suárez (102), Blandino (2), J.Iglesias (54), Schwarber (91), Contreras (63). SB_Lorenzen (5). CS_Lorenzen (2). SF_Blandino, Schwarber. S_Mahle.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Votto, O’Grady, Lorenzen); Chicago 2 (Zobrist, Hoerner). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 7; Chicago 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Lorenzen, Contreras. GIDP_VanMeter, Votto.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Votto, Blandino, Mahle, Blandino); Chicago 2 (Zobrist, Hoerner, Caratini; Caratini, Hoerner, Caratini).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|6
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|75
|4.93
|Stephenson, BS, 0-3
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|29
|3.94
|Romano
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|8.44
|Garrett, W, 5-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.21
|R.Iglesias, S, 33-38
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.06
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|77
|4.51
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.03
|Strop
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|5.30
|Ryan
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.81
|Chatwood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.77
|Wick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|2.53
|Holland
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.55
|Norwood, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|20
|1.59
|Underwood Jr.
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 2-0, Ryan 2-1, Underwood Jr. 3-0. WP_Mahle, Norwood.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:40. A_36,578 (41,649).
