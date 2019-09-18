Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 10 3 6 11 Blandino 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 g-O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Suárez 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .272 Aquino rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .259 Ervin lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .286 a-VanMeter ph-lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .239 J.Iglesias ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .288 Casali c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .254 f-Barnhart ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .223 Lorenzen cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .205 Mahle p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091 c-Dietrich ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192 d-Peraza ph-2b 0 0 0 0 2 0 .235

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 4 2 2 8 Zobrist 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276 Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Castellanos rf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .332 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Schwarber lf 2 0 0 1 1 2 .238 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Norwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Contreras c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .278 Caratini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274 1-Descalso pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .177 Heyward cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .317 Lester p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 e-Happ ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Bote 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263

Cincinnati 000 100 100 1_3 10 0 Chicago 000 100 100 0_2 4 1

a-grounded out for Ervin in the 6th. b-struck out for Phelps in the 6th. c- for Mahle in the 7th. d-walked for Dietrich in the 7th. e-doubled for Chatwood in the 8th. f-grounded out for Casali in the 9th. g-struck out for Stephenson in the 9th.

1-ran for Caratini in the 10th.

E_Bote (15). LOB_Cincinnati 11, Chicago 3. 2B_J.Iglesias (19), Castellanos (19), Happ (4), Caratini (11). HR_Suárez (48), off Lester; Contreras (24), off Stephenson. RBIs_Suárez (102), Blandino (2), J.Iglesias (54), Schwarber (91), Contreras (63). SB_Lorenzen (5). CS_Lorenzen (2). SF_Blandino, Schwarber. S_Mahle.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Votto, O’Grady, Lorenzen); Chicago 2 (Zobrist, Hoerner). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 7; Chicago 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Lorenzen, Contreras. GIDP_VanMeter, Votto.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Votto, Blandino, Mahle, Blandino); Chicago 2 (Zobrist, Hoerner, Caratini; Caratini, Hoerner, Caratini).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle 6 1 1 1 2 3 75 4.93 Stephenson, BS, 0-3 2 2 1 1 0 2 29 3.94 Romano 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 8.44 Garrett, W, 5-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.21 R.Iglesias, S, 33-38 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.06

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester 5 6 1 1 2 5 77 4.51 Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.03 Strop 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 9 5.30 Ryan 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.81 Chatwood 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.77 Wick 1 0 0 0 1 1 26 2.53 Holland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.55 Norwood, L, 0-1 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 20 1.59 Underwood Jr. 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 2-0, Ryan 2-1, Underwood Jr. 3-0. WP_Mahle, Norwood.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:40. A_36,578 (41,649).

