Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

September 18, 2019 11:55 pm
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 10 3 6 11
Blandino 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
g-O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Suárez 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .272
Aquino rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .259
Ervin lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .286
a-VanMeter ph-lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .239
J.Iglesias ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .288
Casali c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .254
f-Barnhart ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .223
Lorenzen cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .205
Mahle p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
c-Dietrich ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192
d-Peraza ph-2b 0 0 0 0 2 0 .235
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 4 2 2 8
Zobrist 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Castellanos rf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .332
Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Schwarber lf 2 0 0 1 1 2 .238
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Norwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Contreras c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .278
Caratini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274
1-Descalso pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .177
Heyward cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .317
Lester p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
e-Happ ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Bote 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Cincinnati 000 100 100 1_3 10 0
Chicago 000 100 100 0_2 4 1

a-grounded out for Ervin in the 6th. b-struck out for Phelps in the 6th. c- for Mahle in the 7th. d-walked for Dietrich in the 7th. e-doubled for Chatwood in the 8th. f-grounded out for Casali in the 9th. g-struck out for Stephenson in the 9th.

1-ran for Caratini in the 10th.

E_Bote (15). LOB_Cincinnati 11, Chicago 3. 2B_J.Iglesias (19), Castellanos (19), Happ (4), Caratini (11). HR_Suárez (48), off Lester; Contreras (24), off Stephenson. RBIs_Suárez (102), Blandino (2), J.Iglesias (54), Schwarber (91), Contreras (63). SB_Lorenzen (5). CS_Lorenzen (2). SF_Blandino, Schwarber. S_Mahle.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Votto, O’Grady, Lorenzen); Chicago 2 (Zobrist, Hoerner). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 7; Chicago 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Lorenzen, Contreras. GIDP_VanMeter, Votto.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Votto, Blandino, Mahle, Blandino); Chicago 2 (Zobrist, Hoerner, Caratini; Caratini, Hoerner, Caratini).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle 6 1 1 1 2 3 75 4.93
Stephenson, BS, 0-3 2 2 1 1 0 2 29 3.94
Romano 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 8.44
Garrett, W, 5-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.21
R.Iglesias, S, 33-38 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.06
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lester 5 6 1 1 2 5 77 4.51
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.03
Strop 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 9 5.30
Ryan 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.81
Chatwood 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.77
Wick 1 0 0 0 1 1 26 2.53
Holland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.55
Norwood, L, 0-1 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 20 1.59
Underwood Jr. 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 2-0, Ryan 2-1, Underwood Jr. 3-0. WP_Mahle, Norwood.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:40. A_36,578 (41,649).

