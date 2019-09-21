Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

September 21, 2019 7:10 pm
 
New York Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Nimmo cf 2 0 0 1 Ervin lf-cf 4 1 2 0
b-J.Davis ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 1 1 0
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 1 0
McNeil lf-rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Aquino rf 4 0 1 1
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0
Canó 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 3 1 1 1
Ramos c 4 0 0 0 O’Grady cf 2 0 0 0
Conforto rf-cf-rf 3 1 0 0 Peraza lf 2 0 1 0
Frazier 3b 3 1 2 0 Dietrich 2b 3 0 0 0
Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 c-Casali ph 1 0 0 0
Wheeler p 2 0 0 1 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 DeSclafani p 2 0 0 0
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 a-Blandino ph 1 0 0 0
Sims p 0 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0
d-Colón ph-2b 1 0 1 1
New York 001 010 000 2
Cincinnati 200 000 01x 3

E_Frazier (11), Votto (7). LOB_New York 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Rosario (29), Votto (31). S_Wheeler (3).

New York
Wheeler 7 7 2 1 1 6
Wilson, L, 4-2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Lugo 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
DeSclafani 6 3 2 1 1 7
Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2
Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kuhnel, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
R.Iglesias, S, 34-39 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_DeSclafani (Nimmo), Wheeler (Suárez).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:48. A_30,487 (42,319).

