Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

New York Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Nimmo cf 2 0 0 1 Ervin lf-cf 4 1 2 0 b-J.Davis ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 1 0 McNeil lf-rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Aquino rf 4 0 1 1 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 Canó 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 3 1 1 1 Ramos c 4 0 0 0 O’Grady cf 2 0 0 0 Conforto rf-cf-rf 3 1 0 0 Peraza lf 2 0 1 0 Frazier 3b 3 1 2 0 Dietrich 2b 3 0 0 0 Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 c-Casali ph 1 0 0 0 Wheeler p 2 0 0 1 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 DeSclafani p 2 0 0 0 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 a-Blandino ph 1 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 d-Colón ph-2b 1 0 1 1

New York 001 010 000 — 2 Cincinnati 200 000 01x — 3

E_Frazier (11), Votto (7). LOB_New York 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Rosario (29), Votto (31). S_Wheeler (3).

New York Wheeler 7 7 2 1 1 6 Wilson, L, 4-2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Lugo 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati DeSclafani 6 3 2 1 1 7 Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2 Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kuhnel, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 R.Iglesias, S, 34-39 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_DeSclafani (Nimmo), Wheeler (Suárez).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

Advertisement

T_2:48. A_30,487 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.