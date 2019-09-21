Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .220 b-J.Davis ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 McNeil lf-rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .318 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Canó 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .259 Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Conforto rf-cf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .250 Frazier 3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .246 Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Wheeler p 2 0 0 1 0 1 .204 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ervin lf-cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .284 Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .266 Suárez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Aquino rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .264 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .227 J.Iglesias ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .287 O’Grady cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Peraza lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Dietrich 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .189 c-Casali ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 DeSclafani p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .115 a-Blandino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Colón ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500

New York 001 010 000_2 3 1 Cincinnati 200 000 01x_3 9 1

a-struck out for DeSclafani in the 6th. b-flied out for Nimmo in the 8th. c-struck out for Dietrich in the 8th. d-singled for Kuhnel in the 8th.

E_Frazier (11), Votto (7). LOB_New York 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Rosario (29), Votto (31). RBIs_Wheeler (5), Nimmo (25), Aquino (43), J.Iglesias (55), Colón (1). S_Wheeler.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil, Alonso); Cincinnati 3 (Dietrich, J.Iglesias). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Cincinnati 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Wheeler, Rosario.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 7 7 2 1 1 6 109 3.99 Wilson, L, 4-2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 16 2.68 Lugo 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.72

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA DeSclafani 6 3 2 1 1 7 85 3.84 Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.62 Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.17 Kuhnel, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.19 R.Iglesias, S, 34-39 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.99

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 2-1. HBP_DeSclafani (Nimmo), Wheeler (Suárez).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:48. A_30,487 (42,319).

