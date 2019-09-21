Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|b-J.Davis ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|McNeil lf-rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Conforto rf-cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Frazier 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ervin lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|O’Grady cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Peraza lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Dietrich 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|c-Casali ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|DeSclafani p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.115
|a-Blandino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kuhnel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Colón ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|New York
|001
|010
|000_2
|3
|1
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|01x_3
|9
|1
a-struck out for DeSclafani in the 6th. b-flied out for Nimmo in the 8th. c-struck out for Dietrich in the 8th. d-singled for Kuhnel in the 8th.
E_Frazier (11), Votto (7). LOB_New York 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Rosario (29), Votto (31). RBIs_Wheeler (5), Nimmo (25), Aquino (43), J.Iglesias (55), Colón (1). S_Wheeler.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil, Alonso); Cincinnati 3 (Dietrich, J.Iglesias). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Cincinnati 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Wheeler, Rosario.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|7
|
|7
|2
|1
|1
|6
|109
|3.99
|Wilson, L, 4-2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|2.68
|Lugo
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.72
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani
|6
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|7
|85
|3.84
|Sims
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.62
|Garrett
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.17
|Kuhnel, W, 1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.19
|R.Iglesias, S, 34-39
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.99
Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 2-1. HBP_DeSclafani (Nimmo), Wheeler (Suárez).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:48. A_30,487 (42,319).
