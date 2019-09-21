Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

September 21, 2019 7:10 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo cf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .220
b-J.Davis ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
McNeil lf-rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .318
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Canó 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .259
Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Conforto rf-cf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .250
Frazier 3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .246
Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Wheeler p 2 0 0 1 0 1 .204
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ervin lf-cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .284
Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .266
Suárez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Aquino rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .264
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .227
J.Iglesias ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .287
O’Grady cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Peraza lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Dietrich 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .189
c-Casali ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
DeSclafani p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .115
a-Blandino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Colón ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500
New York 001 010 000_2 3 1
Cincinnati 200 000 01x_3 9 1

a-struck out for DeSclafani in the 6th. b-flied out for Nimmo in the 8th. c-struck out for Dietrich in the 8th. d-singled for Kuhnel in the 8th.

E_Frazier (11), Votto (7). LOB_New York 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Rosario (29), Votto (31). RBIs_Wheeler (5), Nimmo (25), Aquino (43), J.Iglesias (55), Colón (1). S_Wheeler.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil, Alonso); Cincinnati 3 (Dietrich, J.Iglesias). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Cincinnati 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Wheeler, Rosario.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler 7 7 2 1 1 6 109 3.99
Wilson, L, 4-2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 16 2.68
Lugo 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.72
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
DeSclafani 6 3 2 1 1 7 85 3.84
Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.62
Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.17
Kuhnel, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.19
R.Iglesias, S, 34-39 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.99

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 2-1. HBP_DeSclafani (Nimmo), Wheeler (Suárez).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:48. A_30,487 (42,319).

