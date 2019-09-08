Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

September 8, 2019
 
Arizona Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 3 3 Totals 36 4 12 4
Locastro cf-rf 4 1 0 0 VanMeter rf-2b 4 0 0 0
Rojas lf 3 0 1 0 Lorenzen ph 1 0 1 1
Marte 2b 4 1 1 2 Votto 1b 4 1 2 0
Escobar 3b 3 1 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 2 3 3
Lamb 1b 2 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0
Almonte rf 4 0 0 0 Galvis 2b-ss 4 0 1 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Scott p 0 0 0 0 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0
López p 0 0 0 0 Aquino ph 1 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 Dietrich lf 3 0 0 0
Avila c 3 0 0 0 Blandino ph 1 0 0 0
Leake p 3 0 0 0 O’Grady cf 2 0 1 0
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 Peraza ph 1 1 1 0
Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 DeSclafani p 2 0 0 0
Ervin rf 2 0 1 0
Arizona 010 020 000 3
Cincinnati 002 000 011 4

E_Suárez (15). DP_Arizona 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Rojas (4), Lorenzen (2). HR_Marte (32), Suárez 2 (44). SB_Lamb (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Leake 6 1-3 7 2 2 0 3
Andriese H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin H,23 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Sherfy BS,1-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
López L,2-6 0 2 1 1 0 0
McFarland 0 1 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
DeSclafani 6 3 3 2 3 3
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0
Stephenson 1 0 0 0 1 3
R.Iglesias W,3-11 1 0 0 0 1 0

López pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, McFarland pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_DeSclafani (Locastro), Leake (O’Grady). WP_Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:12. A_19,717 (42,319).

