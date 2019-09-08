Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|12
|4
|
|Locastro cf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lorenzen ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Lamb 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Almonte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dietrich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blandino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leake p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeSclafani p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ervin rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arizona
|010
|020
|000
|—
|3
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|011
|—
|4
E_Suárez (15). DP_Arizona 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Rojas (4), Lorenzen (2). HR_Marte (32), Suárez 2 (44). SB_Lamb (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leake
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Andriese H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin H,23
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sherfy BS,1-2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Scott
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López L,2-6
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|McFarland
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DeSclafani
|6
|
|3
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stephenson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|R.Iglesias W,3-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
López pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, McFarland pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP_DeSclafani (Locastro), Leake (O’Grady). WP_Garrett.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:12. A_19,717 (42,319).
