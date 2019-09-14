Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|VanMeter lf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|c-Ervin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Galvis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avila c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leake p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Peraza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lorenzen p-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|002
|020
|000
|—
|4
|Arizona
|000
|111
|000
|—
|3
E_Flores (6). DP_Cincinnati 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Cincinnati 2, Arizona 8. 2B_Flores (16), Marte (34). 3B_Suárez (2). HR_Votto (15), VanMeter (7). SB_Locastro (16). SF_Ahmed (12).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo, W, 15-6
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Stephenson, H, 10
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Lorenzen, H, 20
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R.Iglesias, S, 30-35
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leake, L, 2-3
|6
|
|5
|4
|2
|1
|5
|Hirano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chafin
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crichton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:48. A_35,158 (48,519).
