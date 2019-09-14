Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

Cincinnati Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 33 3 7 3 VanMeter lf 2 2 1 2 Marte cf 4 0 1 0 c-Ervin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Rojas lf 4 0 0 0 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 2 1 Votto 1b 4 1 2 2 Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 Flores 2b 4 1 2 0 Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 Jones rf 4 0 1 1 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 1 Galvis 2b 4 0 0 0 Avila c 1 1 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 O’Grady cf-lf 3 1 0 0 C.Kelly c 1 0 0 0 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 Leake p 2 0 0 0 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 a-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 b-Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Lorenzen p-cf 0 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 d-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0

Cincinnati 002 020 000 — 4 Arizona 000 111 000 — 3

E_Flores (6). DP_Cincinnati 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Cincinnati 2, Arizona 8. 2B_Flores (16), Marte (34). 3B_Suárez (2). HR_Votto (15), VanMeter (7). SB_Locastro (16). SF_Ahmed (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Castillo, W, 15-6 5 4 2 2 3 3 Stephenson, H, 10 1 1 1 1 1 0 Lorenzen, H, 20 2 1 0 0 0 2 R.Iglesias, S, 30-35 1 1 0 0 0 0

Arizona Leake, L, 2-3 6 5 4 2 1 5 Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 2 Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Crichton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:48. A_35,158 (48,519).

