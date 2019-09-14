Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

September 14, 2019
 
Cincinnati Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 33 3 7 3
VanMeter lf 2 2 1 2 Marte cf 4 0 1 0
c-Ervin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Rojas lf 4 0 0 0
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 2 1
Votto 1b 4 1 2 2 Walker 1b 4 1 1 0
Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 Flores 2b 4 1 2 0
Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 Jones rf 4 0 1 1
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 1
Galvis 2b 4 0 0 0 Avila c 1 1 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0
O’Grady cf-lf 3 1 0 0 C.Kelly c 1 0 0 0
Castillo p 2 0 0 0 Leake p 2 0 0 0
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 a-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0
b-Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Lorenzen p-cf 0 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0
d-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0
Cincinnati 002 020 000 4
Arizona 000 111 000 3

E_Flores (6). DP_Cincinnati 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Cincinnati 2, Arizona 8. 2B_Flores (16), Marte (34). 3B_Suárez (2). HR_Votto (15), VanMeter (7). SB_Locastro (16). SF_Ahmed (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Castillo, W, 15-6 5 4 2 2 3 3
Stephenson, H, 10 1 1 1 1 1 0
Lorenzen, H, 20 2 1 0 0 0 2
R.Iglesias, S, 30-35 1 1 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Leake, L, 2-3 6 5 4 2 1 5
Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Crichton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:48. A_35,158 (48,519).

