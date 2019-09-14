Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|1
|8
|
|VanMeter lf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.247
|c-Ervin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Galvis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|O’Grady cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.103
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Peraza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Lorenzen p-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|4
|5
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.327
|Rojas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Avila c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.216
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|C.Kelly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Leake p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|a-Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Cincinnati
|002
|020
|000_4
|5
|0
|Arizona
|000
|111
|000_3
|7
|1
a-popped out for Leake in the 6th. b-struck out for Stephenson in the 7th. c-flied out for VanMeter in the 8th. d-flied out for Crichton in the 9th.
1-ran for Avila in the 6th.
E_Flores (6). LOB_Cincinnati 2, Arizona 8. 2B_Flores (16), Marte (34). 3B_Suárez (2). HR_Votto (15), off Leake; VanMeter (7), off Leake. RBIs_Votto 2 (46), VanMeter 2 (22), Jones (62), Escobar (113), Ahmed (80). SB_Locastro (16). SF_Ahmed.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 1 (Aquino); Arizona 4 (Ahmed, Walker, Lamb, Rojas). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 1; Arizona 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Jones. GIDP_Galvis.
DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Ahmed, Walker).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 15-6
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|84
|3.22
|Stephenson, H, 10
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|3.92
|Lorenzen, H, 20
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|3.12
|R.Iglesias, S, 30-35
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.26
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, L, 2-3
|6
|
|5
|4
|2
|1
|5
|79
|5.51
|Hirano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.06
|Chafin
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.88
|Crichton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.01
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:48. A_35,158 (48,519).
