Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 5 4 1 8 VanMeter lf 2 2 1 2 1 1 .247 c-Ervin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Votto 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .268 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Galvis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286 O’Grady cf-lf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .208 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .103 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Lorenzen p-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .292

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 3 4 5 Marte cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .327 Rojas lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .238 Escobar 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .272 Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257 Flores 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .316 Jones rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .265 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .259 Avila c 1 1 0 0 2 1 .216 1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 C.Kelly c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Leake p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .059 a-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264

Cincinnati 002 020 000_4 5 0 Arizona 000 111 000_3 7 1

a-popped out for Leake in the 6th. b-struck out for Stephenson in the 7th. c-flied out for VanMeter in the 8th. d-flied out for Crichton in the 9th.

1-ran for Avila in the 6th.

E_Flores (6). LOB_Cincinnati 2, Arizona 8. 2B_Flores (16), Marte (34). 3B_Suárez (2). HR_Votto (15), off Leake; VanMeter (7), off Leake. RBIs_Votto 2 (46), VanMeter 2 (22), Jones (62), Escobar (113), Ahmed (80). SB_Locastro (16). SF_Ahmed.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 1 (Aquino); Arizona 4 (Ahmed, Walker, Lamb, Rojas). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 1; Arizona 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Jones. GIDP_Galvis.

DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Ahmed, Walker).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, W, 15-6 5 4 2 2 3 3 84 3.22 Stephenson, H, 10 1 1 1 1 1 0 20 3.92 Lorenzen, H, 20 2 1 0 0 0 2 29 3.12 R.Iglesias, S, 30-35 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 4.26

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake, L, 2-3 6 5 4 2 1 5 79 5.51 Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 5.06 Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.88 Crichton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.01

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:48. A_35,158 (48,519).

