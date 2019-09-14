Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

September 14, 2019 12:37 am
 
1 min read
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 5 4 1 8
VanMeter lf 2 2 1 2 1 1 .247
c-Ervin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Votto 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .268
Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Galvis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
O’Grady cf-lf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .208
Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .103
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Lorenzen p-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 4 5
Marte cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .327
Rojas lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .238
Escobar 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .272
Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257
Flores 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .316
Jones rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .265
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .259
Avila c 1 1 0 0 2 1 .216
1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
C.Kelly c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Leake p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .059
a-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Cincinnati 002 020 000_4 5 0
Arizona 000 111 000_3 7 1

a-popped out for Leake in the 6th. b-struck out for Stephenson in the 7th. c-flied out for VanMeter in the 8th. d-flied out for Crichton in the 9th.

1-ran for Avila in the 6th.

E_Flores (6). LOB_Cincinnati 2, Arizona 8. 2B_Flores (16), Marte (34). 3B_Suárez (2). HR_Votto (15), off Leake; VanMeter (7), off Leake. RBIs_Votto 2 (46), VanMeter 2 (22), Jones (62), Escobar (113), Ahmed (80). SB_Locastro (16). SF_Ahmed.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 1 (Aquino); Arizona 4 (Ahmed, Walker, Lamb, Rojas). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 1; Arizona 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Jones. GIDP_Galvis.

DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Ahmed, Walker).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, W, 15-6 5 4 2 2 3 3 84 3.22
Stephenson, H, 10 1 1 1 1 1 0 20 3.92
Lorenzen, H, 20 2 1 0 0 0 2 29 3.12
R.Iglesias, S, 30-35 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 4.26
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake, L, 2-3 6 5 4 2 1 5 79 5.51
Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 5.06
Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.88
Crichton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.01

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:48. A_35,158 (48,519).

