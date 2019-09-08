Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 3 3 6 6 Locastro cf-rf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .249 Rojas lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .261 Marte 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .330 Escobar 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .270 Lamb 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .196 Almonte rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .263 Avila c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .213 Leake p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .067 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .239

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 12 4 0 5 VanMeter rf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 d-Lorenzen ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Votto 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .265 Suárez 3b 4 2 3 3 0 0 .269 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Galvis 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Aquino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dietrich lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .195 b-Blandino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .364 O’Grady cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .200 c-Peraza ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .238 DeSclafani p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Ervin rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .285

Arizona 010 020 000_3 3 0 Cincinnati 002 000 011_4 12 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Stephenson in the 8th. b-struck out for Dietrich in the 9th. c-singled for O’Grady in the 9th. d-doubled for VanMeter in the 9th.

Advertisement

E_Suárez (15). LOB_Arizona 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Rojas (4), Lorenzen (2). HR_Marte (32), off DeSclafani; Suárez (44), off Leake; Suárez (44), off Sherfy. RBIs_Ahmed (79), Marte 2 (91), Suárez 3 (95), Lorenzen (5). SB_Lamb (1). CS_J.Iglesias (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Leake 2, Escobar, Marte, Ahmed); Cincinnati 1 (Galvis). RISP_Arizona 2 for 11; Cincinnati 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Almonte, Ahmed, Rojas. GIDP_Locastro.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Galvis, VanMeter, Votto).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake 6 1-3 7 2 2 0 3 100 5.88 Andriese, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.90 Chafin, H, 23 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.96 Sherfy, BS, 1-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 11 1.46 Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.15 López, L, 2-6 0 2 1 1 0 0 5 2.95 McFarland 0 1 0 0 0 0 9 5.13

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA DeSclafani 6 3 3 2 3 3 91 4.06 Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 2.73 Stephenson 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 3.90 R.Iglesias, W, 3-11 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 4.33

McFarland pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-0, McFarland 2-1. IBB_off DeSclafani (Avila). HBP_DeSclafani (Locastro), Leake (O’Grady). WP_Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:12. A_19,717 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.