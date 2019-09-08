Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

September 8, 2019 4:38 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 3 3 6 6
Locastro cf-rf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .249
Rojas lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .261
Marte 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .330
Escobar 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .270
Lamb 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .196
Almonte rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
López p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .263
Avila c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .213
Leake p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .067
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .239
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 12 4 0 5
VanMeter rf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
d-Lorenzen ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .333
Votto 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .265
Suárez 3b 4 2 3 3 0 0 .269
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Galvis 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Aquino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Dietrich lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .195
b-Blandino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .364
O’Grady cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .200
c-Peraza ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .238
DeSclafani p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Ervin rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .285
Arizona 010 020 000_3 3 0
Cincinnati 002 000 011_4 12 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Stephenson in the 8th. b-struck out for Dietrich in the 9th. c-singled for O’Grady in the 9th. d-doubled for VanMeter in the 9th.

Advertisement

E_Suárez (15). LOB_Arizona 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Rojas (4), Lorenzen (2). HR_Marte (32), off DeSclafani; Suárez (44), off Leake; Suárez (44), off Sherfy. RBIs_Ahmed (79), Marte 2 (91), Suárez 3 (95), Lorenzen (5). SB_Lamb (1). CS_J.Iglesias (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Leake 2, Escobar, Marte, Ahmed); Cincinnati 1 (Galvis). RISP_Arizona 2 for 11; Cincinnati 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Almonte, Ahmed, Rojas. GIDP_Locastro.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Galvis, VanMeter, Votto).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake 6 1-3 7 2 2 0 3 100 5.88
Andriese, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.90
Chafin, H, 23 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.96
Sherfy, BS, 1-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 11 1.46
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.15
López, L, 2-6 0 2 1 1 0 0 5 2.95
McFarland 0 1 0 0 0 0 9 5.13
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
DeSclafani 6 3 3 2 3 3 91 4.06
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 2.73
Stephenson 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 3.90
R.Iglesias, W, 3-11 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 4.33

McFarland pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-0, McFarland 2-1. IBB_off DeSclafani (Avila). HBP_DeSclafani (Locastro), Leake (O’Grady). WP_Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:12. A_19,717 (42,319).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US