Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|6
|6
|
|Locastro cf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Rojas lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.330
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Lamb 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.196
|Almonte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Leake p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|12
|4
|0
|5
|
|VanMeter rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|d-Lorenzen ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Suárez 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.269
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Galvis 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Aquino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dietrich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|b-Blandino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|O’Grady cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|c-Peraza ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|DeSclafani p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Ervin rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Arizona
|010
|020
|000_3
|3
|0
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|011_4
|12
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Stephenson in the 8th. b-struck out for Dietrich in the 9th. c-singled for O’Grady in the 9th. d-doubled for VanMeter in the 9th.
E_Suárez (15). LOB_Arizona 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Rojas (4), Lorenzen (2). HR_Marte (32), off DeSclafani; Suárez (44), off Leake; Suárez (44), off Sherfy. RBIs_Ahmed (79), Marte 2 (91), Suárez 3 (95), Lorenzen (5). SB_Lamb (1). CS_J.Iglesias (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Leake 2, Escobar, Marte, Ahmed); Cincinnati 1 (Galvis). RISP_Arizona 2 for 11; Cincinnati 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Almonte, Ahmed, Rojas. GIDP_Locastro.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Galvis, VanMeter, Votto).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|100
|5.88
|Andriese, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.90
|Chafin, H, 23
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.96
|Sherfy, BS, 1-2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1.46
|Scott
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.15
|López, L, 2-6
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2.95
|McFarland
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.13
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani
|6
|
|3
|3
|2
|3
|3
|91
|4.06
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.73
|Stephenson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|3.90
|R.Iglesias, W, 3-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.33
McFarland pitched to 1 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-0, McFarland 2-1. IBB_off DeSclafani (Avila). HBP_DeSclafani (Locastro), Leake (O’Grady). WP_Garrett.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:12. A_19,717 (42,319).
