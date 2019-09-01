Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3

September 1, 2019 4:15 pm
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 7 5 4 8
Senzel cf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .255
Votto 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .261
2-Lorenzen pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .261
1-Farmer pr-3b-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .242
VanMeter lf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .263
Gausman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Barnhart ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .233
3-Blandino pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Galvis 2b 5 1 0 0 0 3 .274
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .294
Casali c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Ervin rf-lf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .310
Castillo p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Aquino rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .306
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 3 14
Fowler rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .249
Wong 2b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .288
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .243
O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215
Ravelo 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .182
c-Edman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Bader cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .215
Knizner c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .196
Ponce de Leon p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-J.Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Fernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Cincinnati 011 021 000_5 7 1
St. Louis 003 000 000_3 6 1

a-lined out for Mayers in the 7th. b-walked for Gausman in the 9th. c-struck out for Ravelo in the 9th.

1-ran for Suárez in the 5th. 2-ran for Votto in the 9th. 3-ran for Barnhart in the 9th.

E_Castillo (1), Knizner (1). LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 5. 2B_Ervin (8), Votto (26). 3B_Wong (3). HR_Senzel (12), off Ponce de Leon; Ervin (5), off Mayers; Knizner (2), off Castillo. RBIs_Ervin 2 (17), VanMeter (19), Senzel (42), J.Iglesias (50), Knizner 2 (6), Wong (54). SF_VanMeter.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Castillo 2, Casali); St. Louis 4 (Carpenter 2, Ponce de Leon, O’Neill). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 9; St. Louis 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Votto, Knizner, O’Neill. GIDP_Knizner.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Galvis, Votto); St. Louis 1 (Bader, Knizner, Bader).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, W, 14-5 6 5 3 3 3 8 107 3.25
Gausman, H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 3 30 3.75
R.Iglesias, S, 28-33 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 4.55
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ponce de Leon, L, 1-2 4 5 4 3 1 2 81 4.03
Leone 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.97
Mayers 2 2 1 1 0 3 32 6.89
Fernandez 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 36 2.84
Brebbia 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.14

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-1, Brebbia 3-0. HBP_Ponce de Leon (Suárez), Fernandez (Votto).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:04. A_38,665 (45,538).

