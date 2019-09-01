Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 7 5 4 8 Senzel cf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .255 Votto 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .261 2-Lorenzen pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .261 1-Farmer pr-3b-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .242 VanMeter lf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .263 Gausman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Barnhart ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .233 3-Blandino pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Galvis 2b 5 1 0 0 0 3 .274 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .294 Casali c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Ervin rf-lf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .310 Castillo p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Aquino rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .306

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 3 14 Fowler rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .249 Wong 2b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .288 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .243 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215 Ravelo 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .182 c-Edman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Bader cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .215 Knizner c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .196 Ponce de Leon p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-J.Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Fernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000

Cincinnati 011 021 000_5 7 1 St. Louis 003 000 000_3 6 1

a-lined out for Mayers in the 7th. b-walked for Gausman in the 9th. c-struck out for Ravelo in the 9th.

1-ran for Suárez in the 5th. 2-ran for Votto in the 9th. 3-ran for Barnhart in the 9th.

E_Castillo (1), Knizner (1). LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 5. 2B_Ervin (8), Votto (26). 3B_Wong (3). HR_Senzel (12), off Ponce de Leon; Ervin (5), off Mayers; Knizner (2), off Castillo. RBIs_Ervin 2 (17), VanMeter (19), Senzel (42), J.Iglesias (50), Knizner 2 (6), Wong (54). SF_VanMeter.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Castillo 2, Casali); St. Louis 4 (Carpenter 2, Ponce de Leon, O’Neill). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 9; St. Louis 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Votto, Knizner, O’Neill. GIDP_Knizner.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Galvis, Votto); St. Louis 1 (Bader, Knizner, Bader).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, W, 14-5 6 5 3 3 3 8 107 3.25 Gausman, H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 3 30 3.75 R.Iglesias, S, 28-33 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 4.55

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ponce de Leon, L, 1-2 4 5 4 3 1 2 81 4.03 Leone 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.97 Mayers 2 2 1 1 0 3 32 6.89 Fernandez 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 36 2.84 Brebbia 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.14

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-1, Brebbia 3-0. HBP_Ponce de Leon (Suárez), Fernandez (Votto).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:04. A_38,665 (45,538).

