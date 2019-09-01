Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|4
|8
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|2-Lorenzen pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|1-Farmer pr-3b-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|VanMeter lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Barnhart ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|3-Blandino pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Galvis 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Casali c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Ervin rf-lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.310
|Castillo p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Aquino rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|14
|
|Fowler rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.243
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Ravelo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|c-Edman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.215
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.196
|Ponce de Leon p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-J.Martínez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Fernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|011
|021
|000_5
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|003
|000
|000_3
|6
|1
a-lined out for Mayers in the 7th. b-walked for Gausman in the 9th. c-struck out for Ravelo in the 9th.
1-ran for Suárez in the 5th. 2-ran for Votto in the 9th. 3-ran for Barnhart in the 9th.
E_Castillo (1), Knizner (1). LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 5. 2B_Ervin (8), Votto (26). 3B_Wong (3). HR_Senzel (12), off Ponce de Leon; Ervin (5), off Mayers; Knizner (2), off Castillo. RBIs_Ervin 2 (17), VanMeter (19), Senzel (42), J.Iglesias (50), Knizner 2 (6), Wong (54). SF_VanMeter.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Castillo 2, Casali); St. Louis 4 (Carpenter 2, Ponce de Leon, O’Neill). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 9; St. Louis 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Votto, Knizner, O’Neill. GIDP_Knizner.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Galvis, Votto); St. Louis 1 (Bader, Knizner, Bader).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 14-5
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|8
|107
|3.25
|Gausman, H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|3.75
|R.Iglesias, S, 28-33
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|4.55
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ponce de Leon, L, 1-2
|4
|
|5
|4
|3
|1
|2
|81
|4.03
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.97
|Mayers
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|32
|6.89
|Fernandez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|2.84
|Brebbia
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.14
Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-1, Brebbia 3-0. HBP_Ponce de Leon (Suárez), Fernandez (Votto).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:04. A_38,665 (45,538).
